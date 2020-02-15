Joan Green – Creating Art with Reusable Materials

Joan Green is an artist and art teacher who is passionate about connecting people to the earth and their own creativity. She is deeply concerned with the plastic ocean pollution problem, and through her art and teachings, is empowering children and their families to make more sustainable everyday choices to respect themselves and our planet. “When we care more about ourselves and every living thing,” Joan says, “we take better care of our world.”

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has this profile of Joan Green:



