Joan Green – Creating Art with Reusable Materials

By
Brad Willis
-

Joan Green is an artist and art teacher who is passionate about connecting people to the earth and their own creativity. She is deeply concerned with the plastic ocean pollution problem, and through her art and teachings, is empowering children and their families to make more sustainable everyday choices to respect themselves and our planet. “When we care more about ourselves and every living thing,” Joan says, “we take better care of our world.”

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis has this profile of Joan Green:

http://greenartlabs.com/

 

 

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who works with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission as a visual storyteller. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR