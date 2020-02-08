City Manager’s Weekly Update – February 7, 2020

Navy Base Coronado’s commanding officer will hold a public meeting at the Library next week. Find out more about the air operations presentation in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about a water main break this week that temporarily closed the Bayshore Bikeway along Silver Strand State Highway; a sand dredging project that will soon bring 65,000 cubic yards of sand to Coronado’s shoreline; programming for the 2020 Coronado Community Read; two gallery exhibition opening this month; the Coronado Valentine’s Day 10K, 5K and 1 Mile run; and Rafaela, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.