Soccer: Islander Girls Wrapping Up Winning Season

On Tuesday, February 4, the Islander Girls Soccer team put up five goals against San Diego’s Hoover High, who scored none. Final score: 5-0.

Current Overall Record: 12-5 -1, and 4-0-1 in league play.

They have no more home games this season. Two away games for the Islanders coming up:

Thursday, February 6, 5:15 pm@ University City High School

Tuesday, February 11, 5:15 pm, @ Clairemont High School











