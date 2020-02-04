Support Rafael Castellanos for San Diego County Supervisor

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

Submitted by Phil Monroe

Hard to believe but we are a few short days from receiving absentee ballots to begin voting for the 2020 election. While Coronado doesn’t have any local contest that matters to us, there is one very important race that we should pay attention to; San Diego County Supervisor.

We have been fortunate for many years to have Greg Cox represent us at the County level, and he represented us well. Greg is termed out. I now urge your support for Rafael Castellanos to replace Greg.

For the past six years Rafael Castellanos has represented the City of San Diego on the San Diego Port Commission. In that position, I can attest to the fact that he has been a strong supporter of Coronado, and of our Port Commissioner, Gary Bonelli, when issues affecting Coronado were brought before the Port Commission. I have personally testified before the Port Commission many times regarding the future of Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. Each time I received a warm welcome from Rafael, positive comments during the dialogue phase, and an affirmative vote at the critical time of the procedure.

Rafael Castellanos has proven to be a strong supporter of Coronado. Please vote for him for County Supervisor.

Phil Monroe

Former Coronado City Councilmember