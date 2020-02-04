Bluewater’s February 2020 Tasting Features Seafood Specialties from the Countries that Invented Romance

Bluewater is going back to the countries that wrote the book on love – France and Italy – for this year’s February 2020 tasting and celebration.

Borrowing from the European tradition of linking romance with food, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in the former Hotel del Coronado boathouse is hosting a “From Europe with Love” tasting on Feb. 11 and throughout February.

The $45 menu features special Bluewater versions of French Bouillabaisse and Italian Cioppino followed by a split of Chocolate Lava Cake or Key Lime Pie and paired with Domain Ste. Michelle Brut or hand-selected French and Italian wines.

Beyond the one-night tasting and pairing event on Feb. 11, the romance-inducing feast is available throughout February – however the $45 price excludes the champagne and wine which can be ordered separately. Reservations are suggested for Feb. 11 sittings starting at 6:30 pm.

Featuring seasonal seafood items paired with hand-selected champagnes, wines or specialty draught beers, the Bluewater Second Tuesday Tasting Seafood + Wine Pairing Series has become a popular monthly diversion for local seafood aficionados and Bluewater’s large fan base.