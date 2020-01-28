Mariah Gillespie Shares Why Music Brings Her Joy

Mariah Gillespie is the head of Arts Education and Musical Arts for the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission. She holds a BA in Music from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and an MA in Journalism & Communications from the University of New South Wales, Sydney. Mariah is the founder of Ms Mariah’s Music in Coronado. Her teaching experience spans from leading classrooms of 3-4-year olds to conducting private lessons with students ranging from 5-75 years old.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis profiles Mariah and her music: