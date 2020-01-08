Pet of the Week: Tigger, a Tabby Cat for Adoption

I’m the Only Tigger for You!

Handsome tabby Tigger was relinquished to the Coronado Animal Care Facility when his owner passed away. This friendly, engaging feline is looking for a forever family who will appreciate his wonderful company and help him slim down in the new year.

Tigger is a friendly and frisky feline. He enjoys a good game of ping pong, or just hanging out with his human friends.

A real looker, Tigger has a handsome orange tabby coat with some fun extra details in white, around his bib and paws. He is quite a handsome gentleman.

For reasons unknown to PAWS, Tigger came to us declawed on his front claws.

Tigger’s New Year’s resolution is to lose a few of his extra pounds (who can’t relate to that?). He will depend on his new family to help him with this.

Tigger’s Stats: male, 10 years old, Orange/White Tabby DSH, neutered, microchip implant, tested negative for FeLV and FIV, dewormed, flea preventative applied, adoption fee – $35

Are you looking for a fun and friendly feline who deserves a second chance at happiness? Come meet Tigger today at the Coronado Animal Care Facility! If you have questions, you can contact the cat adoption team through the PAWS website or call Bob at 619-840-9727. And please check out Tigger’s full profile!