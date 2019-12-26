Expand Your Mind – Spreckels Center Free Lecture

On Wednesday, January 8, at 2:30 p.m., the City of Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center will be streaming a free lecture on, “Human Brain Organoids and the Future of Neuroscience” in partnership with UC San Diego’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Cerebral organoids, also known as mini-brains, are tridimensional, self-organized structures derived from stem cells that resemble the early stages of the human embryonic brain. This new tool allows researchers to explore fundamental neurodevelopmental steps otherwise inaccessible experimentally. This lecture will explain how mini-brains are generated and how this strategy can create novel therapeutic insights on disorders such as autism. It will also address the limitations of and ethical concerns surrounding this technology.

This informative lecture will feature Alysson Muotri, Professor in the Stem Cell Program at UC San Diego’s School of Medicine and in the Department of Pediatrics at Rady Children’s Hospital-Sanford Consortium. Prof. Muotri’s research focuses on modeling neurological diseases, such as Autism Spectrum Disorders, using human-induced stem cells.

To sign up or receive additional information, stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, call (619) 522-7343, or visit online at www.coronado.ca.us/spreckels.