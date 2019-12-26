Cops and Robbers: Vandalized Vehicles and Vehicle Break-Ins (11/26/19-12/3/19)

Crimes:

11/29/19-11/30/19: Vandalism near 700 block of Seventh Street

Unknown suspect vandalized the driver’s side view mirror and threw an unknown adhesive substance on a parked vehicle. The damage to the vehicle is estimated at over $400.

11/29/19-11/30/19: Burglary of the Second Degree near 500 block of F Avenue

Unknown suspect gained entry into the victim’s locked vehicle by unknown means and stole the victim’s cell phone valued at $800.

11/28/19-12/1/19: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Felony) near 1800 block of Strand Way

Unknown suspect drilled a hole of one inch in diameter in the gas tank of a vehicle belonging to the City of Coronado. A spare tire attached to the under carriage of the vehicle was also reported stolen. The estimated cost to replace the gas tank and spare tire is approximately $1,020.

11/28/19: Shoplifting near 100 block of B Avenue

Unknown male suspect entered Smart & Final and stole an unknown number of alcohol bottles. The total monetary loss is estimated to be $200.

11/27/19: Grand Theft Property near 500 block of E Avenue

Unknown suspect used unknown means to steal the victim’s mountain bicycle and hybrid bicycle from his assigned space in the underground parking garage of the location. The bicycles were valued at $700 each.

11/26/19-11/27/19: Burglary of the Second Degree near 500 block of E Avenue

Unknown suspect cut the bars to the security gate to gain entry into the garage of the residence. Suspect then broke the window of the victim’s secured vehicle by unknown means. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

11/26/19: Obtaining Money by False Pretenses near 300 block of E Avenue

Unknown male suspect claimed he worked for Apple and told the victim that he could help him reset his email account in exchange for $6,200 in eBay gift cards. The victim then provided the gift card numbers and pin numbers to the suspect.

Arrests:

12/3/19: Outside Warrant on Misdemeanor Charge – Misdemeanor near 900 block of C Avenue

25 year old male

12/2/19: Resisting Executive Officer – Felony near 600 block of C Avenue

26 year old male

12/1/19: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 4500 Silver Strand Boulevard

26 year old male

11/29/19: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 300 block of Pomona Avenue

25 year old female

11/29/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 900 block of Orange Avenue

59 year old male

11/28/19: Outside Warrant on Felony Charge – Felony near 600 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male