Author Luncheon at the Library with Crissy Van Meter

Author Crissy Van Meter will be the featured guest of the Friends of the Coronado Library fundraising luncheon on Thursday, January 16 at 11:30 a.m. For $40, attendees will enjoy a delicious lunch, have a chance to meet the author, and receive a personally signed copy of her new book Creatures.

Members of the Friends group will get a $5 discount on tickets, but non-members are encouraged to join the Friends and apply the discount straight away. All proceeds will go to support programming at the library.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/Author-Luncheon to purchase tickets.

Crissy Van Meter is a Los Angeles based writer whose work has appeared in VICE, Catapult, Guernica, ESPN, The Hairpin, Golly, VIDA, and Bustle. She earned an MFA from the New School and teaches creative writing at The Writing Institute at Sarah Lawrence College. Founder of of the literary project Five Quarterly, she is also the managing editor for Nouvella Books and serves on the board of directors for the literary non-profit, Novelly.

This event is held in partnership with Warwick’s Book Store.