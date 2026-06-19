Friday, June 19, 2026
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NASCAR in Coronado: Carson Hocevar visits summer campers

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Dreams do come true. From driving go-karts to the NASCAR race this weekend, Spectrum-sponsored, and Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar shared his story with the summer camp kids at the Coronado Community Center. Photo courtesy of Spectrum.

On Friday morning, before heading to the track for his practice session, Carson Hocevar took time to share his success story with approximately 70 summer campers at a special event hosted by Spectrum at the Coronado Community Center near Naval Base Coronado, site of the NASCAR San Diego Weekend races.

Mayor John Duncan joined Carson Hocevar at Spectrum’s event at the Coronado Community Center. Photo courtesy of Spectrum.

Mayor John Duncan kicked off the event and introduced Hocevar to loud cheers from the kids. Hocevar, one of NASCAR’s top young drivers, had a simple message for the kids – Follow your dreams.

“When I was your age, I was always hanging with my friends at the racetrack,” said Hocevar. “I just wanted to go fast. I started racing when I was seven and now after years of practice and determination, I’m living my dream.”

The No. 77 show car features a patriotic design developed with input from Spectrum veteran employees. Photo courtesy of Spectrum.

The morning’s event was on behalf of Spectrum and a fun Q&A session followed the talk. The campers got to check out Hocevar’s racing gear, including his gloves, shoes, and steering wheel, and got an up-close look at the show car. The car features the same special military-themed wrap, inspired by feedback from Spectrum veterans, that will be on Hocevar’s #77 race car Sunday. The design honors each branch of the military and reflects Spectrum as America’s Connectivity Company.

As a finishing touch, the kids received Hocevar’s autographed photo and a Spectrum backpack filled with gifts to commemorate the experience of meeting a NASCAR driver at camp.

“It was fun seeing how excited the kids were,” said Hocevar. “Hopefully many of them are now NASCAR fans and maybe someday one of them will be racing me here in San Diego.”



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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