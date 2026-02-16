Junior Optimists say Thank You to Coronado for tackling hunger

The Coronado High School and Middle School Junior Optimist clubs (JOI) wish to thank the Coronado community for their generous donations in this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring. Between monetary donations, the Sweat Circuit gym members who loaded boxes with food, and all the items given to club members as they knocked on doors on Super Bowl Sunday, 1,880 items of non perishable food were collected.

For most, Super Bowl Sunday is a day of parties and all kinds of fun-to-eat foods. It’s a day when many are not thinking about people that are hungry and unable to purchase food. That’s where Tackle Hunger comes in.

Tackle Hunger is an organization that promotes collecting nonperishable food items for the needy, and the Super Bowl of Caring is their biggest campaign. Youth-led organizations around the United States band together to collect the nonperishable items, using Tackle Hunger’s guidelines. Once the collection is over, each group submits to the Tackle Hunger website: the number or weight of collected items, along with where their food will get donated. Once again, Coronado’s food was donated to Coronado Baptist Church, where Pastor John then donated it the Alpha Project, a low income apartment complex; Rachael’s house, a safe place for homeless women and children; kept some for their homeless outreach program.

Submitted by Andrea Reyes, Coronado JOI High School VP and lead coordinator for Souper Bowl of Caring.





