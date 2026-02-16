Monday, February 16, 2026
Junior Optimists say Thank You to Coronado for tackling hunger

Submitted photo

The Coronado High School and Middle School Junior Optimist clubs (JOI) wish to thank the Coronado community for their generous donations in this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring. Between monetary donations, the Sweat Circuit gym members who loaded boxes with food, and all the items given to club members as they knocked on doors on Super Bowl Sunday, 1,880 items of non perishable food were collected.

Collected food, 2026. Submitted photo, cropped.

For most, Super Bowl Sunday is a day of parties and all kinds of fun-to-eat foods. It’s a day when many are not thinking about people that are hungry and unable to purchase food. That’s where Tackle Hunger comes in.

Tackle Hunger is an organization that promotes collecting nonperishable food items for the needy, and the Super Bowl of Caring is their biggest campaign. Youth-led organizations around the United States band together to collect the nonperishable items, using Tackle Hunger’s guidelines. Once the collection is over, each group submits to the Tackle Hunger website: the number or weight of collected items, along with where their food will get donated. Once again, Coronado’s food was donated to Coronado Baptist Church, where Pastor John then donated it the Alpha Project, a low income apartment complex; Rachael’s house, a safe place for homeless women and children; kept some for their homeless outreach program.

Submitted photo
Submitted by Andrea Reyes, Coronado JOI High School VP and lead coordinator for Souper Bowl of Caring.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

City of Coronado

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

Education

Meet Your Neighbor: Kathy Prout’s dedication benefits thousands

Military

From Naples to UNESCO: Celebrating the cultural pride of Neapolitan pizza and its global recognition

Dining

Pipe sending sewage from Tijuana to US treatment plant ruptured, then repaired

News

