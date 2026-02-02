Monday, February 2, 2026
Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra celebrates Valentine’s Day with renowned cellist Paul Tseng in “Mon Valentin”

Coronado Times Staff
The Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra is delighted to announce a special Valentine’s Day concert featuring internationally acclaimed cellist Paul Tseng as guest soloist. This romantic evening, Mon Valentin, takes place on February 14, and promises an unforgettable celebration of passion, elegance, and musical artistry.

Tseng will perform two beloved masterpieces of the cello repertoire: Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No. 1, a work of dazzling virtuosity and emotional intensity, and Fauré’s Élégie, a deeply expressive meditation on longing and beauty. Together, these works offer a program rich in lyricism and romantic depth — perfect for an evening devoted to love and music.

An internationally recognized artist, Paul Tseng has appeared in prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Cairo Royal Opera House. A prize-winning chamber musician, he is a member of the acclaimed Delphian Trio and holds degrees from The Juilliard School and the Peabody Conservatory. Tseng also serves as Artistic Director of the San Diego Music Society, where he continues to champion innovative and inspiring musical experiences.

Audiences are invited to join the Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra for this enchanting Valentine’s Day performance — an evening where romance meets artistry in one of San Diego’s most intimate concert settings.

CONCERT DETAILS

Saturday, February 14
7 pm performance | 6:30 pm pre-concert talk

Coronado Performing Arts Center
650 D Avenue, Coronado

TICKETS: coronadophilharmonia.org

Osvaldo Mendoza
ABOUT:
Now in its fifth consecutive season, Coronado’s own Philharmonia Orchestra continues to captivate audiences of all ages with inspiring and artistically rich performances. Under the leadership of Founder and Director Osvaldo Mendoza, the orchestra is building on the strong momentum established over its first four years, expanding both its artistic reach and its role within the community. The Philharmonia’s mission is threefold: 1) to present at least four professional symphonic concerts each year; 2) to sponsor free, small-venue community outreach performances that make live music accessible to all; and 3) inspire and educate youth through meaningful engagement with the fine arts. They are a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

 



