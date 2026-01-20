Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary brings extra joy to Meals on Wheels clients

Lee and Sue Cargill have been volunteering for Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary for a combined 25 years. They found their passion project in the Meals on Wheels (MOW) program, managed for Coronado clients by the Auxiliary. For the past few years during December holidays, the meals have included festive handmade placemats, created by the Auxiliary’s Quilt Committee. Each gift brought a smile and big thank you!

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary volunteers deliver Meals on Wheels (MOW) to local clients. MOW Server Lori West (left) is shown with Moira DePasquale, who was helping her mother Ruth Cigledy during the holidays. In addition to meals delivered on December 17, each client received two festive placemats created by the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Quilting Committee.

The Meals-on-Wheels service provided in Coronado is a double team effort. A team from Meals-on-Wheels San Diego develops the menus, prepares the food, and delivers the meals to the team of Coronado Hospital Auxiliary volunteers who deliver the meals to clients in Coronado. Two volunteers, one a driver and the other a server, deliver the meals. In addition to providing nutritious meals, the delivery also serves as a daily wellness check, appreciated by the clients and their families. This type of volunteer duty is enjoyable, with positive feedback from clients. Over a period of months and years, volunteers get to know the clients and look forward to the friendly conversations that occur daily.

Presently, the client list numbers 10, and volunteers ask everyone to make potential clients aware of the Meals-on-Wheels service. Much more information is available on the Meals-on-Wheels San Diego web site, including menus, low cost (60% subsidized), sign-up procedure. There web site link is: meals-on-wheels.org/get-meals. Their telephone number is 619-260-6110.

Twenty-eight volunteers make up the Coronado team. Turnover is low, usually the result of a team member aging out, but there is always a need to have new volunteers in the pipeline. Meals-on-Wheels San Diego is always in need of volunteers and that would be a good way to get started, serving ‘over the bridge.’ Contact Coronado MOW Coordinators Lee and Sue Cargill for further information at 619-437-4866, or Sharp Coronado Hospital Volunteer Coordinator: [email protected] or 619-522-3756.

 



