Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Coronado’s “Terrible Orchestra” is recruiting new members for the 2026 season

1 min.
Dust off your trombone: The Coronado Terrible Orchestra (CTO) is officially calling for new members to join its ranks for the upcoming winter session. Beginning January 28 at the Coronado Community Center, the ensemble invites local residents to pick up their instruments and join a community dedicated to the joy of playing — imperfections and all.

Founded in 2025, the CTO was created as a low-pressure haven for musicians who love to play but don’t want the stress of a professional-grade ensemble. It is a place where “wrong” notes are met with laughter rather than glares, and the primary goal is community over competition.

Who should join?

While the orchestra celebrates a relaxed atmosphere, there are a few ground rules for participation. To ensure the group can progress through a piece of music together, the CTO is looking for members who:

  • Know the basics: You should have a fundamental understanding of how to play your instrument.
  • Read music: You must be able to read sheet music (even if you’re a little out of practice).
  • Come prepared: All participants are required to bring their own instrument and a portable music stand.

“We aren’t looking for perfection, but we are looking for participation,” says the CTO director, Cassie O’Hanlon. “If you can read a staff and you aren’t afraid of the occasional squeak, you have a home here.”

The Spring Session A begins with a collective rehearsal where members will dive into a new repertoire of classical and popular “hits.” The six-week session begins on Wed., Jan. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center.

Registration is mandatory and interested musicians can register through the community center website, or by calling the center at 619-522-7342.

About the Coronado Terrible Orchestra
The CTO was formed in 2025 to bridge the gap between “private practicing” and “ensemble performing.” It provides a space for adults to reconnect with their musical roots in an environment that prioritizes fun, social connection, and the shared experience of making music — no matter how “terrible” the first rehearsal might sound.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

