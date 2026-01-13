VADM Robert “Rocky” Johnson Spane (1940-2025)

VADM Robert “Rocky” Johnson Spane, a long-time resident of Coronado died of complications from Parkinson’s disease on November 23, 2025. He was 85 years old.

Born and raised in Ely, Nevada, Spane was educated at the United States Naval Academy (16th company), graduating in 1962, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the Navy Nuclear Power Program.

Designated a Navy Aviator in 1963, Spane flew A-4s, A-7s, and FA-18s — with his 1000th carrier trap as the Commanding Officer of the USS Enterprise. His squadron assignments included VA-66 (deployed aboard the USS Enterprise during her around-the-world cruise) and USS America; VA-94 (aboard USS Hancock deploying to Vietnam); VA-81 (aboard USS Forrestal); VX-5, and as Commanding Officer of VA-37 deployed on USS Saratoga.

Spane was selected for the nuclear power program and immersed for two and a half years preparing for command of the nuclear-powered USS Enterprise (CVN-65) — the Big E. This included deep draft command of USS Tripoli. Under his command, the Big-E deployed to Southwest Asia and conducted Operation Praying Mantis (against Iran after Navy aircraft received fire and USS Roberts struck an Iranian mine).

Spane subsequently took the Big E, the first nuclear carrier through the Suez Canal and into the Mediterranean to support operations against Libya. The next Command was the Theodore Roosevelt Battle Group (Carrier Group-8), followed by his final Command as Commander, Naval Air Force, US Pacific Fleet. Rocky retired in March 1996 after 34 years of active duty.

For four years after retirement, Spane served as CEO of Vanguard Airlines in Kansas City, Kansas, and he commuted back and forth to Coronado. Spane returned full-time to Coronado and proudly served for eight years as Coronado’s Port Commissioner. One of the many improvements he made was creating “Rocky’s Roost” at Sting Ray Point for nesting Osprey. He also served on the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the AT&T Advisory Board, and the Scripps Institute Advisory Board.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Mary Linda Gillis of Waycross, Georgia; sons, Rocky and Jonathan, and daughter, Michele; and five grandchildren.

An avid golfer, Spane loved playing golf at San Diego Country Club, San Francisco Golf Club, and as a member of the Coronado Men’s Group until diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31 at 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church, Coronado. In his honor, donations may be made at: michaeljfox.org/donate.

Submitted by the family.






