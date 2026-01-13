Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Obituaries

VADM Robert “Rocky” Johnson Spane (1940-2025)

2 min.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31 at 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church, Coronado. In his honor, donations may be made at: michaeljfox.org/donate.

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

VADM Robert “Rocky” Johnson Spane, a long-time resident of Coronado died of complications from Parkinson’s disease on November 23, 2025. He was 85 years old.

Born and raised in Ely, Nevada, Spane was educated at the United States Naval Academy (16th company), graduating in 1962, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the Navy Nuclear Power Program.

Designated a Navy Aviator in 1963, Spane flew A-4s, A-7s, and FA-18s — with his 1000th carrier trap as the Commanding Officer of the USS Enterprise. His squadron assignments included VA-66 (deployed aboard the USS Enterprise during her around-the-world cruise) and USS America; VA-94 (aboard USS Hancock deploying to Vietnam); VA-81 (aboard USS Forrestal); VX-5, and as Commanding Officer of VA-37 deployed on USS Saratoga.

Spane was selected for the nuclear power program and immersed for two and a half years preparing for command of the nuclear-powered USS Enterprise (CVN-65) — the Big E. This included deep draft command of USS Tripoli. Under his command, the Big-E deployed to Southwest Asia and conducted Operation Praying Mantis (against Iran after Navy aircraft received fire and USS Roberts struck an Iranian mine).

Spane subsequently took the Big E, the first nuclear carrier through the Suez Canal and into the Mediterranean to support operations against Libya. The next Command was the Theodore Roosevelt Battle Group (Carrier Group-8), followed by his final Command as Commander, Naval Air Force, US Pacific Fleet. Rocky retired in March 1996 after 34 years of active duty.

For four years after retirement, Spane served as CEO of Vanguard Airlines in Kansas City, Kansas, and he commuted back and forth to Coronado. Spane returned full-time to Coronado and proudly served for eight years as Coronado’s Port Commissioner. One of the many improvements he made was creating “Rocky’s Roost” at Sting Ray Point for nesting Osprey. He also served on the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the AT&T Advisory Board, and the Scripps Institute Advisory Board.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Mary Linda Gillis of Waycross, Georgia; sons, Rocky and Jonathan, and daughter, Michele; and five grandchildren.

The Spane family, 50th wedding anniversary in 2016

An avid golfer, Spane loved playing golf at San Diego Country Club, San Francisco Golf Club, and as a member of the Coronado Men’s Group until diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31 at 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church, Coronado. In his honor, donations may be made at: michaeljfox.org/donate.

 

Submitted by the family.

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Amanda Johnson created Stop & Grow to get kids excited about reading

Business

Pilates of Coronado now open on First Street

Community News

A legacy of preservation: Coronado Historical Association announces 2026 GEM Awards

Business

Luis Madrid expands Coronado Coffee Company to Point Loma with the same quality and friendliness

Military

Military introduces cost of living pay for San Diego service members

Community

Year in review: Our most read, most loved, and most shared stories of 2025

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Louis E. Burke Jr.

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Paul B. Austin

People

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary welcomes new board

Community News

Drop off gifts for your Rotary Santa Christmas Eve delivery Dec. 17-22 only

Letters to the Editor

New “Nuremberg” film — good but not so good

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Thomas Ashworth Jr.

More Local News

Amanda Johnson created Stop & Grow to get kids excited about reading

Business

Pilates of Coronado now open on First Street

Business

A legacy of preservation: Coronado Historical Association announces 2026 GEM Awards

Community News

Luis Madrid expands Coronado Coffee Company to Point Loma with the same quality and friendliness

Business

Military introduces cost of living pay for San Diego service members

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Amanda Johnson created Stop & Grow to get kids excited about...