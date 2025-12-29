Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Obituaries

Elwin Wallace Law

Elwin Wallace Law passed away peacefully on December 17, 2025. Born and raised in Thomasville, Georgia, he carried forward lifelong values of faith, integrity, and kindness. Elwin proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 4th Armored Division.

He built a distinguished real estate career in La Jolla, where he was widely respected and served as Past President of the Real Estate Brokers Association (REBA).

Above all, Elwin was devoted to his family and friends and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Liselotte “Lilo” Metter; the mother of his children, Charlotte Law, his children, Todd Law and Dana DeMille; and his grandchildren.

Services will be held on January 2 at St. James Episcopal Church located at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla, CA.

 

Submitted by the funeral home



