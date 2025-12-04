Celebrating human resilience through dance

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance invites audiences to Threads of Resilience, a powerful showcase of original dance works that explore personal transformation and strength. The concert takes the stage Dec. 12 and 13 at 7pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. Tickets are available at www.cosafoundation.org/events.

“Adversity and resilience are innate to the human experience,” said Caryn Ipapo-Glass, COSA Dance Director. “In times of divisiveness and polarity it can be difficult to hold on to empathy, or to remember that we collectively have lived experiences that unify us. Our journeys may be vastly different, but joy, fear, love, and loss are universal; and the opportunity for personal growth is always present. Cathartic connection is one of the most powerful aspects of dance, and one of the things I love most about it. When artists are brave enough to share, and audiences are brave enough to be present and to feel, that is when powerful human connections are made.”

This remarkable concert features 10 original dance works, choreographed by both faculty and student artists, and will also include six innovative short dance films that push the boundaries of artistic expression; featuring “Resilience Poems” written by several of the COSA Dance students.

Each dance piece represents a deeply personal narrative, capturing moments of profound life experiences where individuals have confronted adversity and emerged transformed. The choreographers explore themes of resilience, personal growth, and the human spirit’s remarkable capacity to overcome challenges.

“This concert marks my first artistic endeavor with my COSA Dance students and colleagues. Transition in and of itself can be adverse. With it comes a great deal of uncertainty, vulnerability, and required trust. It has been an absolute honor to work within this collective of students and colleagues and I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity we were given to come together to thread and weave our lived experiences, and to witness the impact of our collective resilience,” said Ipapo-Glass.

For more information about this compelling evening of dance, visit CoSASanDiego.com.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day, CoSA offers approximately three hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





