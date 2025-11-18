Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Share the warmth: Donate to the CHS Architecture & Design Club’s blanket drive for veterans

Now through December 15, the Coronado High School (CHS) Architecture and Design Club is hosting a Holiday Blanket Drive for Veterans. “Our veterans sacrifice time with their friends and family to safeguard our country,” said Madison Brown, vice president of the club, “and we want to give back to them this holiday season.” There are drop-off boxes in the Coronado High School, Coronado Middle School, and Village Elementary School front offices.

The CHS Architecture and Design Club cultivates the technical skills of future architects and engineers through hands-on STEM experience and computer-aided design immersion. They execute community philanthropy initiatives and have collaborated with the Warrior Village Project to help engineer housing for homeless veterans.

You can learn more about the club on their Instagram page @architecture_club_chs.

 

 





