Veterans Day concert – a wonderful salute to veterans

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Submitted by Cindy Albert

Tuesday evening I attended the Coronado Salute to Veterans Concert. For all who missed it, the Coronado Concert Band, Musica Vitale, and the Crown City Chorale presented a wonderful concert and salute to veterans. The band has a great, big, glorious sound. The combined Musica Vitale and Crown City Chorale were inspiring. In addition to the musicians, two veterans shared their stories. Both of them emphasized how much the concert with an appreciative audience meant to them.

If you missed it this year, look for the Salute to Veterans next year, you will be inspired.

Cindy Albert



