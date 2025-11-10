Monday, November 10, 2025
It’s time for accountability within the San Diego Port Authority Board

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication.

Submitted by Dave Hock

The Port is owned by the people of California and held in a public trust. But should we trust the current stewards? At present, Board representatives are appointed rather than being elected by the people whose land they manage.

Here are just a few of my recent observations beyond the unpopular decision to terminate the lease at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

The Coronado Cays boat storage area has been slated to be a public park. But with zero public support the board approved a premanufacturing housing resort, with the obvious outcome of extending the lease and postponing the time for that land to be truly enjoyed by our families and citizens.

When the environmental studies for the facility went awry, the board quietly paid 2.5 million dollars of public funds to buy out the lessee. This was spun as a win for the public. The claim was that they would make the money back by running the boat storage facilities themselves.

The numbers provided to me by Christian Anderson, a real estate department manager with the port indicates that the facility grosses $300,000 per year with 67% occupancy. The occupancy has visibly dropped since. After an operator takes their cut for labor, insurance, etc., how can the port possibly net 2.5 million?

The Board issued a cease-and-desist order to the popular Portside Pier restaurant Ketch, resulting in lost jobs, lost revenue, and one less dock and dine venue for boaters.

They diminished dock and dine access for boaters by closing Joe’s Crab shack and allowing safe harbor to close access to Harbor Island restaurants.

It is time to allow the public to choose the trustees via democratic elections, just like our community college trustees are chosen to run one of the best education organizations in the country. I for one will vote for people with business experience who can make common sense decisions for the good of the citizens of San Diego.

Dave Hock



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

