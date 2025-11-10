Golden State Rebates – start your energy savings with a discount

After a brief pause, the Golden State Rebates program has resumed. Golden State Rebates offers instant savings on energy-efficient products (smart thermostats, air conditioners, water heaters) to help Californians save energy and live comfortably. Customers receive these rebates through coupons they can redeem in store or online at participating retailers.

If you are a customer of San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), or Southern California Gas Company (SoCal Gas), and reside in a single-family, multifamily, or manufactured home, you could be eligible for a rebate coupon.

Claiming your savings is easy – visit the Golden State Rebates coupon portal, verify your eligibility, and choose a retailer to get your coupon.

For more information, visit the help page, or if you have issues reserving your coupon, contact 1-866-258-4937 or [email protected].





