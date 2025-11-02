Coronado Schools Foundation: Galas, giving, and gratitude to the community

“Every child should have art classes, science labs, and other classes that make them excited for school,” says Ashley DeGree, President and CEO of the Coronado Schools Foundation. Speaking on the future of the non-profit, she continues, “I hope we’re able to provide even more innovative classes and enrichment experiences that spark curiosity and creativity. Ultimately, I hope CSF helps every student reach their full potential while strengthening the connection between our schools and the incredible community that supports them.”

Coronado Schools Foundation is one of the most well-known non-profit organizations in Coronado, serving four school campuses: Village Elementary, Silver Strand Elementary, Coronado Middle School, and Coronado High School. “What I enjoy most is seeing the direct impact our work has on students every single day. From innovative classes at all four campuses to hands-on enrichment opportunities like Robotics Clubs, Choir, and Biztown, it’s incredibly rewarding to know that CSF is helping to create experiences my own kids — and all Coronado students — will carry with them for years to come.”

In addition to its positive impact on the schools, DeGree notes the numerous benefits the organization provides to the community. “It’s also a highlight to see CSF bring so many people together — parents, educators, businesses, and community members — all united by a common goal: giving our students every opportunity to succeed!”

From part-time to CEO

After spending close to a decade in the nonprofit sector, DeGree experienced an accelerated career path at Coronado Schools Foundation. “I began working at CSF in 2020, before my two children had even started school here in Coronado,” she says. “Having recently moved back to town, I had always heard such wonderful things about the organization that when a part-time position opened, I immediately applied — and I’ve been here ever since!”

Having a new baby at home, the part-time position allowed her to step back into her career thoughtfully. Her first role at CSF was supporting development, graphics, and communications. She then stepped into the full-time Director of Development role for a few years. On September 1, 2024, she was honored to become President & CEO.

“Now, with both of my kids at Village Elementary, it feels especially meaningful to be part of CSF and its efforts to support our schools.” DeGree continues, “My children directly benefit from this work, as do so many other students across our community.”

About Coronado Schools Foundation

The Coronado Schools Foundation’s mission:

Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students.

DeGree has a unique perspective, having seen CSF execute its mission at the ground level. “We are so fortunate to live in such a generous community!” DeGree shares, “Every day, I see support pouring in from parents joining the Hive (our yearly giving campaign), to local businesses sponsoring our events, to community members donating items to our Online Auction, it’s truly incredible to see the support from across our town, all for our kids.”

With Coronado Unified funded in the lowest 7% of California school districts under the state funding formula, CSF’s work directly supports students and teachers by providing resources beyond the standard school budget. “We fund the programs that excite and engage students — from art and Innovation Labs in elementary schools to a full broadcasting studio at the middle school, to ceramics, woodworking, engineering, aerospace, animation, and more at the high school. Our support currently helps fund 40 innovative classes across K–12, along with STEM and arts initiatives, technology and art upgrades, and enrichment experiences.”

Annual events

“With a small (but mighty!) staff, we take a quality-over-quantity approach by focusing on our signature events each year, the Annual Gala at the Hotel Del, CSF Day of Giving (formerly the Telethon), and the Coronado Art & Wine Festival.” She expands, “We concentrate our energy, creativity, and community partnerships into these cornerstone events. This allows them to be more than just fundraisers … they become events our community looks forward to. From auctioning off works of art created in CSF-funded classes at the Gala to having students performing on stage and showing their work at the Art & Wine Festival, we use these opportunities to showcase our mission and highlight our incredibly talented students.”

CSF Annual Gala “Secret Garden” blooms on Nov. 15

While this year’s Gala is sold out, the online auction in support of the event is open through Nov. 17, where you can bid on unique items and experiences.

A recent win: robotics for all

Something DeGree is particularly proud of is the expanded robotics program. “We recently secured additional funding to expand Robotics across all four CUSD campuses — enhancing the program at CMS and CHS and introducing a Robotics Club at Village and Silver Strand Elementary schools. After hearing from parents that this was a missing opportunity, we were thrilled to support these exciting new initiatives!”

A small and mighty team

DeGree attributes the success of CSF to her team, each member not only executes their role but also believes in the mission.

CSF Event Specialist, Miriam Monroy

Event Specialist, Miriam Monroy, shares, “I started as a volunteer at CSF the year my oldest daughter started 10th grade at CHS. Then my youngest begged us to switch to CMS and loved it. She started taking a class that changed her life — Introduction to Engineering. I became an advocate of CSF and a board member for four years. All my girls follow one of the CSF-funded pathways, either in art, science, or math. We are grateful to CSF and all the learning opportunities they have offered to our kids. After COVID, I started working as staff to help bring to life the first Art & Wine Festival, and here I am!”

CSF Director of Marketing & Partnership, Stephanie Dooley

Stephanie Dooley, Director of Marketing & Partnership, joined the Coronado Schools Foundation team in January. “With a background in luxury marketing, small business ownership, and event management, I was honored to bring my experience to an organization that supports not only my own children, but the entire Coronado community,” Dooley says. “The mission of CSF — to fund vital educational needs not provided by the state — is something I’m deeply passionate about. The events, promotions, and, most importantly, the partnerships with local businesses and families are truly dynamic to witness and be part of. We truly are One Town One Team.”

Dooley also points to the Art & Win festival as being one of her favorite events. “Joining the CSF team this year and experiencing the Coronado Art & Wine Festival firsthand has been an incredible honor. This signature event brings together our entire community — along with artists and supporters from across the region — in celebration of creativity, education, and connection. With more than 15,000 attendees coming out to support the programs and classes funded through CSF, it’s a true reflection of what makes Coronado so special: art, wine, little smiles, and a community united for our schools.”

CSF Chief of Staff and CEO, Anita Lorr

Chief of Staff and CFO, Anita Lorr, has been at CSF since 2015. “I was a stay-at-home mom and had been volunteering as treasurer for all of the school PTOs. When the accounting position opened at CSF, my kids were at an age where they didn’t need me as much, so I applied for the job.” Lorr continues with a laugh, “I told myself I would stay until my youngest graduated high school. He graduated two years ago, but I’m still here.”



For Lorr, the most rewarding part of the job is at the end of the school year. “When we write the check to the district that helps fund all the fun STEM and arts classes that CSF supports, it feels good to celebrate all our hard work fundraising during the year. Both of my kids went through the whole CUSD system from kindergarten through 12th grade and were blessed with amazing teachers and classes, and went on to successful college careers. I’m happy to be a part of an organization that supports our Coronado kids, including my own.”

Getting involved

Coronado Schools Foundation’s success is due to the support of its community members. DeGree offers several ways to get involved and support CSF in executing its mission. “There are lots of ways to support CSF — by joining the Hive, our annual giving campaign, attending or sponsoring an event, volunteering your time, or contributing items to our Online Auction. We offer Naming Rights opportunities at all four campuses as well as a Legacy Society for long-term giving. Every bit of support helps our students and strengthens our schools.”

You can find more information about Coronado Schools Foundation and getting involved by visiting the Coronado Schools Foundation website.





