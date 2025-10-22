Thursday, October 23, 2025
With a scoop of community spirit, Rotary celebrates a century

Coronado Rotary courtesy photo

Coronado Rotary thanks the community:

Thank you, Coronado, for the great turnout on October 11 celebrating Coronado Rotary Club’s 100th year of “Service above Self.” It was a beautiful fall day in Spreckels Park filled with delicious MooTime ice cream, face painting, music, and warm fellowship. There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned ice cream social to bring smiles to a sweet town like Coronado. We are so happy you all enjoyed the day. Many thanks to our dozens of Rotary volunteers, MooTime’s Oriana Spatafore, Coronado’s Parks and Recreation permits department, CHS students Bobby Latona, Lily DeSena, Claudia Wagner, and our generous sponsor, Carol Sommer. Cheers to our next 100 years…We LOVE you, Coronado!

~ Coronado Rotary Club



SourceRotary Club of Coronado

