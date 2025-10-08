Bridge & Bay Garden Club announces new board

Founded in 1972, the Bridge and Bay Garden Club is open to everyone and dedicated to learning about horticulture and beautifying gardens around Coronado. With a pink flamingo mascot, the welcoming club has the following mission: Work to promote all gardening types from home to public gardens, emphasize better horticultural practices and conservation of natural resources through civic engagement. Ongoing activities include the annual Coronado Flower Show, monthly “Dig in the Dirt” opportunities which maintain gardens at the Coronado Post Office, Coronado Middle School, and the Ricky Fernandez Memorial Garden, along with other community promotions.

The club is pleased to announce the new board with Past President and current Vice President Lynn Keeling sharing that “There is an exciting group of talent to lead the club into fall and 2026!” Board members include President Kathy Beaton; Vice President Lynn Keeling; Hospitality Gail Stewart; Social Media and Website Amy Minicilli and Lynn Keeling; Communication Liaison Mirimar Hernandez and Claudia Gallant; Co-Recording Secretaries Laurie Moose and Kimberly Huang; Co-Treasurers Susan Tappan and David Helpling; Corresponding Secretary Theresa Woerman; Membership Ellen Nelson, Penny Pines, Bonnie Bearden, and Susan Luttinen; and Flower Show Hand Tied Bouquets Lynn Keeling and her team.

Monthly meetings are the fourth Monday of the month at 9:15 am, in the Winn Room at the Coronado Library. Upcoming programs include Low and Behold Low Profile Flower Designs on October 27 – learn more with floral experts Nancy Baldwin & June Meehan; and on November 24, Chuck McClung, “The Plant Guy,” will share insights on edible gardens and plant selection.

For more information, visit bbgc92118.com.





