CTA thanks the community for an amazing Crown Cup Tournament

A message from the Coronado Tennis Association:

What a weekend! Our 2025 Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament was a huge success, and it’s all thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, the energy of our players, and the spirit of our community.

The tournament was held on Sept. 13 and 14 and was one of the best Crown Cup Doubles Tournaments ever with 39 teams and 79 players in six divisions. Many local residents were winners.

A big shout out to our sponsors! The Henry, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Chez Loma, Fierce & Kind Spirits, Bluewater Grill, Blanco Cocina, Miguel’s Cocina, Impact Activities, aPhotoCo. Their generosity made everything possible and they played a huge role in making sure everyone felt welcomed and connected to our community. Please be sure to frequent the local eateries.

To our players, thank you for bringing your best game and your best attitudes to the courts. The matches were exciting, competitive and full of sportsmanship. You reminded us of why we all love this game so much.

And special thanks to our volunteers — the CTA board members. Working tirelessly from initial organization to post-tournament clean up.

Together, we made this tournament more than just a competition — it was a celebration of tennis, teamwork, and community. We can’t wait to see everyone back on the courts next year!

2025 CROWN CUP WINNERS

Men’s 4.0-4.5

Champs

Todd Hoyt/ Luke Serna

Runners-Up

Johathan Hopkins/Thomas Hopkins

Consolation Winners

Will Roth/Myles Huck

Men’s 3.0-3.5

Champs

Tommy O’reardon/Michael Stege

Runners-Up

Daniel Gant/ David Livingston

Consolation winners

Chip Kislack/Jeremy Hackworth

Women’s 4.0-4.5

Champs

Jada Cade/Beth Elardo

Runners-Up

Raiselle Kyaw/Isabelle Li

Consolation Winners

Rani Das/Vivian Lee

Women’s 3.0-3.5

Champs

Liz Dahlgren/Brittney Emerson

Runners-Up

Katie Herrick/ Tara Toohey

Consolation Winners

Chris Merullo/ Kathleen Desjardins

Mixed 7.0

Champs

Katie Hart/Griffin Hart

Runner’s-Up

Carisa Hackworth/Jeremy Hackworth

Consolation Winners

Jil Feldhausen/Britt Feldhausen

Mixed 8.0

Champs

Sage Dobby/Jack Murphy

Runners-Up

Valerie Andrus/Todd Hoyt

Consolation Winners

Ellie Johnson/Steve Johnson





