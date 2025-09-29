Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Sports

CTA thanks the community for an amazing Crown Cup Tournament

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A message from the Coronado Tennis Association:

What a weekend! Our 2025 Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament was a huge success, and it’s all thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, the energy of our players, and the spirit of our community.

The tournament was held on Sept. 13 and 14 and was one of the best Crown Cup Doubles Tournaments ever with 39 teams and 79 players in six divisions. Many local residents were winners.

A big shout out to our sponsors! The Henry, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Chez Loma, Fierce & Kind Spirits, Bluewater Grill, Blanco Cocina, Miguel’s Cocina, Impact Activities, aPhotoCo. Their generosity made everything possible and they played a huge role in making sure everyone felt welcomed and connected to our community. Please be sure to frequent the local eateries.

To our players, thank you for bringing your best game and your best attitudes to the courts. The matches were exciting, competitive and full of sportsmanship. You reminded us of why we all love this game so much.

And special thanks to our volunteers — the CTA board members. Working tirelessly from initial organization to post-tournament clean up.

Together, we made this tournament more than just a competition — it was a celebration of tennis, teamwork, and community. We can’t wait to see everyone back on the courts next year!

2025 CROWN CUP WINNERS

Men’s 4.0-4.5

2025 Crown Cup Mens 4.0-4.5 Champs – Todd Hoyt, Luke Serna

Champs
Todd Hoyt/ Luke Serna

 Runners-Up
Johathan Hopkins/Thomas Hopkins

 Consolation Winners
Will Roth/Myles Huck

Men’s 3.0-3.5

2025 Crown Cup Mens 3.0-3.5 Champs – Tommy O’Reardon, Michael Stege

Champs
Tommy O’reardon/Michael Stege

Runners-Up
Daniel Gant/ David Livingston

Consolation winners
Chip Kislack/Jeremy Hackworth

Women’s 4.0-4.5

2025 Crown Cup Womens 4.0-4.5 Champs – Jada Cade, Beth Elardo

Champs
Jada Cade/Beth Elardo

Runners-Up
Raiselle Kyaw/Isabelle Li

Consolation Winners
Rani Das/Vivian Lee

Women’s 3.0-3.5

2025 Crown Cup Women’s 3.0-3.5 Champs – Liz Dahlgren, Brittney Emerson

Champs
Liz Dahlgren/Brittney Emerson

Runners-Up
Katie Herrick/ Tara Toohey

Consolation Winners
Chris Merullo/ Kathleen Desjardins

Mixed 7.0

2025 Crown Cup Mixed 7.0 Champs – Griffin Hart, Katie Hart

Champs
Katie Hart/Griffin Hart  

Runner’s-Up
Carisa Hackworth/Jeremy Hackworth

Consolation Winners
Jil Feldhausen/Britt Feldhausen

Mixed 8.0

2025 Crown Cup Mixed 8.0 Champs – Sage Dobby, Jack Murphy

Champs
Sage Dobby/Jack Murphy

Runners-Up
Valerie Andrus/Todd Hoyt

Consolation Winners
Ellie Johnson/Steve Johnson

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander cross country competes in massive night meet at Woodbridge Invite

Sports

Coronado cross country runners compete at Dana Hills Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country season opens at Ravens Invite

Sports

Oh so close! Coronadan Ryan Seggerman falls one point short of advancing at US Open Tennis Tournament

Community News

Wheels Over Water: Bike the Bay is a Rare Ride Across the Bridge

Sports

Serving Up Fun: Annual Crown Cup Tennis Tournament is Back

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado Islander Company hosts annual Neptune Olympics

Obituaries

Robert Allan Koop (1943-2025)

Dining

Level up to VIP status for enhanced Taste of Coronado

People

CIFF welcomes Doreen Genmark Heath of as director of PR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: James G. Zoll

Education

Coronado Middle and Village Elementary receive state recognition for student support programs

More Local News

Noodle & Bun: The theater of hand-pulled noodles

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Islander Company hosts annual Neptune Olympics

Education

News briefs: condo project, NASCAR race, opioid settlement

City of Coronado

Robert Allan Koop (1943-2025)

Obituaries

Meet Your Neighbor: Sara Stillman, on growing up in Coronado and new estate law practice

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

“Arms and the Man” – witty and romantic comedy at Lamb’s...