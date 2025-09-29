CTA thanks the community for an amazing Crown Cup Tournament

A message from the Coronado Tennis Association:
What a weekend! Our 2025 Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament was a huge success, and it’s all thanks to the incredible support of our sponsors, the energy of our players, and the spirit of our community.
The tournament was held on Sept. 13 and 14 and was one of the best Crown Cup Doubles Tournaments ever with 39 teams and 79 players in six divisions. Many local residents were winners.
A big shout out to our sponsors! The Henry, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Chez Loma, Fierce & Kind Spirits, Bluewater Grill, Blanco Cocina, Miguel’s Cocina, Impact Activities, aPhotoCo. Their generosity made everything possible and they played a huge role in making sure everyone felt welcomed and connected to our community. Please be sure to frequent the local eateries.
To our players, thank you for bringing your best game and your best attitudes to the courts. The matches were exciting, competitive and full of sportsmanship. You reminded us of why we all love this game so much.
And special thanks to our volunteers — the CTA board members. Working tirelessly from initial organization to post-tournament clean up.
Together, we made this tournament more than just a competition — it was a celebration of tennis, teamwork, and community. We can’t wait to see everyone back on the courts next year!
2025 CROWN CUP WINNERS
Men’s 4.0-4.5
Champs
Todd Hoyt/ Luke Serna
Runners-Up
Johathan Hopkins/Thomas Hopkins
Consolation Winners
Will Roth/Myles Huck
Men’s 3.0-3.5
Champs
Tommy O’reardon/Michael Stege
Runners-Up
Daniel Gant/ David Livingston
Consolation winners
Chip Kislack/Jeremy Hackworth
Women’s 4.0-4.5
Champs
Jada Cade/Beth Elardo
Runners-Up
Raiselle Kyaw/Isabelle Li
Consolation Winners
Rani Das/Vivian Lee
Women’s 3.0-3.5
Champs
Liz Dahlgren/Brittney Emerson
Runners-Up
Katie Herrick/ Tara Toohey
Consolation Winners
Chris Merullo/ Kathleen Desjardins
Mixed 7.0
Champs
Katie Hart/Griffin Hart
Runner’s-Up
Carisa Hackworth/Jeremy Hackworth
Consolation Winners
Jil Feldhausen/Britt Feldhausen
Mixed 8.0
Champs
Sage Dobby/Jack Murphy
Runners-Up
Valerie Andrus/Todd Hoyt
Consolation Winners
Ellie Johnson/Steve Johnson