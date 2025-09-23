The Brigantine proposes to redevelop and modernize San Diego Fish Market

The Brigantine, Inc., which now operates San Diego’s The Fish Market and Top of the Market on North Harbor Drive along the Embarcadero, is proposing to invest approximately $25.5 million to redevelop and modernize the site while keeping the signature Fish Market and adding new dining options.

The proposed project includes transforming the property into a dining destination called The Landing with four distinct dining facilities, including The Fish Market, The Little Market, Salt & Sear Prime Steak House, and banquet rooms for family celebrations, corporate gatherings, weddings, and other private events. The renovation would also add a new, six-foot-wide public waterfront walkway around the facility, refreshed landscaping, and public art.

On Sept. 9, the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners advanced the proposed project to the environmental review phase.

“The Landing will transform this stretch of our waterfront into a premier destination,” said Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “San Diego’s waterfront belongs to everyone, and projects like this ensure it stays that way by expanding public access and creating dynamic spaces to gather, dine, and celebrate. The Morton family’s vision blends elevated dining, a celebration of the sea, and a deep commitment to community – strengthening our economy, driving tourism, and showcasing the very best of San Diego’s bayfront.”

“My team and I are honored to have the Port Commission’s unanimous support to move forward with environmental review on the redevelopment of the Fish Market,” said Mike Morton, Jr., president and CEO of Brigantine Restaurants. “The Landing will be a wonderful enhancement to what the Duckett and Wilson families created, and we’re excited for the opportunity to redevelop the site.”

If ultimately approved and once all necessary permits are obtained, the project would involve demolishing the existing two-story building and replacing it with a new two-story building in generally the same location.

The first level would include:

The Fish Market – an approximately 293-seatcasual seafood restaurant, offering the freshest, locally sourced seafood with both indoor seating and an outdoor patio designed for patron enjoyment of the bay breeze and views.

– an approximately 293-seatcasual seafood restaurant, offering the freshest, locally sourced seafood with both indoor seating and an outdoor patio designed for patron enjoyment of the bay breeze and views. The Little Market – a vibrant fast-casual fish market with approximately 58 seats for indoor and outdoor dining and high-quality food for dine-in or on the go. In addition to fresh seafood, The Little Market will also offer casual breakfast and coffee and gelato.

– a vibrant fast-casual fish market with approximately 58 seats for indoor and outdoor dining and high-quality food for dine-in or on the go. In addition to fresh seafood, The Little Market will also offer casual breakfast and coffee and gelato. Banquet facilities – two indoor banquet rooms and an outdoor banquet patio with approximately 56 total seats for private events.

The second level would include:

Salt & Sear Prime Steak House – an upscale dining experience offering approximately 243 seats for indoor and outdoor dining with panoramic views of San Diego Bay and the USS Midway Museum. The menu would showcase prime cuts of steak alongside a curated selection of premium seafood, innovative side dishes, and an extensive wine list.

– an upscale dining experience offering approximately 243 seats for indoor and outdoor dining with panoramic views of San Diego Bay and the USS Midway Museum. The menu would showcase prime cuts of steak alongside a curated selection of premium seafood, innovative side dishes, and an extensive wine list. Banquet facilities – three indoor banquet rooms and an outdoor banquet patio with approximately 88 total seats for private events.

Public access and other improvements proposed include:

Waterfront walkway – a six-foot-wide public walkway will traverse the entire first floor perimeter and would be clearly marked with easily visible signage. The property does not currently offer any waterside public access.

– a six-foot-wide public walkway will traverse the entire first floor perimeter and would be clearly marked with easily visible signage. The property does not currently offer any waterside public access. Landscaping and public art – new and enhanced landscaping will be installed across the site and will include new lighting, patio furniture, and public art.

The Board has directed Port staff to commence environmental review in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for the proposed project. The Board’s action does not mean the project, project description, a lease amendment, or any financing has been approved. In addition to CEQA compliance, a Coastal Development Permit would also be required before construction could begin.

In March, the Board consented to the assignment and assumption of the leasehold by Fish Market Restaurants, Inc. to The Brigantine, Inc. The Brigantine is a family-owned business that has been developing and operating restaurants since 1969 in San Diego County. They currently operate 21 restaurants with several in the Port’s jurisdiction, including The Fish Market, Portside Pier along the North Embarcadero, and Ketch Grill & Taps on Shelter Island.





