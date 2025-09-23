Level up to VIP status for enhanced Taste of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) will once again host A Taste of Coronado, this year featuring a revamped VIP experience. Thanks to VIP Title Sponsors CalPrivate Bank and The Canu Family, VIP guests on Oct. 8 will enjoy private check-in at Stake, an exclusive lounge with a “Merry-Go-Round” atmosphere, access to the “Carousel Bar” which will remain open after the event, live entertainment, and front-of-line privileges at every participating restaurant.

VIP tickets start at $138, and can be purchased here. All proceeds will support Forever Balboa Park and its historic carousel restoration, in addition to the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s ongoing community initiatives.

VIP Details:

Private check-in at Stake Chophouse & Bar starting at 4:30.

at Stake Chophouse & Bar starting at 4:30. Unique Theme: The VIP lounge draws inspiration from Balboa Park’s historic carousel, once located in Coronado, creating a whimsical “Merry-Go-Round” atmosphere.

The VIP lounge draws inspiration from Balboa Park’s historic carousel, once located in Coronado, creating a whimsical “Merry-Go-Round” atmosphere. Food & Drinks: Live-action culinary bites, craft cocktails, and exclusive access to the “Carousel Bar” hosted by Stake. This VIP-only full cash bar will remain open following the main event.

Live-action culinary bites, craft cocktails, and exclusive access to the “Carousel Bar” hosted by Stake. This VIP-only full cash bar will remain open following the main event. Live entertainment alongside DJ Jalil, who will provide music throughout the evening.

alongside DJ Jalil, who will provide music throughout the evening. Skip the Line: Front-of-the-line privileges at each participating restaurant.

Additional sponsors include the Hotel del Coronado as the Leading Sponsor, CalPrivate Bank and The Canu Family as VIP Title Sponsors, Stake Chophouse & Bar and Blue Bridge Hospitality as VIP Experience Hosts, and beverage partners Emerald Spear Tequila, Wilson Creek Winery, Double P, and Eagle Rare (Stake’s very own private barrel bourbon).

