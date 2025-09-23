Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Level up to VIP status for enhanced Taste of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) will once again host A Taste of Coronado, this year featuring a revamped VIP experience. Thanks to VIP Title Sponsors CalPrivate Bank and The Canu Family, VIP guests on Oct. 8 will enjoy private check-in at Stake, an exclusive lounge with a “Merry-Go-Round” atmosphere, access to the “Carousel Bar” which will remain open after the event, live entertainment, and front-of-line privileges at every participating restaurant.

VIP tickets start at $138, and can be purchased here. All proceeds will support Forever Balboa Park and its historic carousel restoration, in addition to the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s ongoing community initiatives.

VIP Details:

  • Private check-in at Stake Chophouse & Bar starting at 4:30.
  • Unique Theme: The VIP lounge draws inspiration from Balboa Park’s historic carousel, once located in Coronado, creating a whimsical “Merry-Go-Round” atmosphere.
  • Food & Drinks: Live-action culinary bites, craft cocktails, and exclusive access to the “Carousel Bar” hosted by Stake. This VIP-only full cash bar will remain open following the main event.
  • Live entertainment alongside DJ Jalil, who will provide music throughout the evening.
  • Skip the Line: Front-of-the-line privileges at each participating restaurant.
Top (left to right): Vinny Spatafore, Sara Stillman, Billy Canu, Shannon Canu, Bottom: (left to right): Paul Azzi, Berenice Zamaro, Courtney Castiglione

Additional sponsors include the Hotel del Coronado as the Leading Sponsor,  CalPrivate Bank and The Canu Family as VIP Title Sponsors, Stake Chophouse & Bar and Blue Bridge Hospitality as VIP Experience Hosts, and beverage partners Emerald Spear Tequila, Wilson Creek Winery, Double P, and Eagle Rare (Stake’s very own private barrel bourbon).

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Robert Allan Koop (1943-2025)

Obituaries

Meet Your Neighbor: Sara Stillman, on growing up in Coronado and new estate law practice

People

CUSD faces lawsuit after suicide of middle school student, parents say child was bullied

Education

b•long Pilates celebrates one year and expands to Carlsbad

Business

Completion of suicide deterrent on Coronado Bridge slated for 2028

Community News

