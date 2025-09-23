Level up to VIP status for enhanced Taste of Coronado

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) will once again host A Taste of Coronado, this year featuring a revamped VIP experience. Thanks to VIP Title Sponsors CalPrivate Bank and The Canu Family, VIP guests on Oct. 8 will enjoy private check-in at Stake, an exclusive lounge with a “Merry-Go-Round” atmosphere, access to the “Carousel Bar” which will remain open after the event, live entertainment, and front-of-line privileges at every participating restaurant.
VIP tickets start at $138, and can be purchased here. All proceeds will support Forever Balboa Park and its historic carousel restoration, in addition to the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s ongoing community initiatives.
VIP Details:
- Private check-in at Stake Chophouse & Bar starting at 4:30.
- Unique Theme: The VIP lounge draws inspiration from Balboa Park’s historic carousel, once located in Coronado, creating a whimsical “Merry-Go-Round” atmosphere.
- Food & Drinks: Live-action culinary bites, craft cocktails, and exclusive access to the “Carousel Bar” hosted by Stake. This VIP-only full cash bar will remain open following the main event.
- Live entertainment alongside DJ Jalil, who will provide music throughout the evening.
- Skip the Line: Front-of-the-line privileges at each participating restaurant.
Additional sponsors include the Hotel del Coronado as the Leading Sponsor, CalPrivate Bank and The Canu Family as VIP Title Sponsors, Stake Chophouse & Bar and Blue Bridge Hospitality as VIP Experience Hosts, and beverage partners Emerald Spear Tequila, Wilson Creek Winery, Double P, and Eagle Rare (Stake’s very own private barrel bourbon).