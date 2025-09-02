Hotel del Coronado returns as presenting sponsor for A Taste of Coronado’s 16th year

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) A Taste of Coronado event is set to take place the evening of Wednesday, October 8. For the third year in a row, the Hotel del Coronado has stepped up as the presenting sponsor of the event with an $8,000 donation. The money will help with the production as well as the charitable giveback for this year’s beneficiary, Forever Balboa Park.

“Hotel del Coronado is proud to once again serve as the leading sponsor for this year’s A Taste of Coronado,” said Marco Tabet, General Manager at Hotel del Coronado. “The Coronado Junior Women’s Club has a remarkable legacy of uniting the community, and we are honored to join their efforts in supporting meaningful causes like Forever Balboa Park.”

Organized each year by CJWC, A Taste of Coronado serves as a self-guided event that will bring over 800 attendees together for an evening of innovative dishes, refreshing drinks, shopping booths, live music and more — a perfect way to be introduced to Coronado’s local authentic culture.

A VIP Experience will once again be offered with a limited number of tickets available. The VIPs will enjoy exclusive perks, special tastings, and a fast-pass line to bypass the crowd. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Monday, September 8 and can be purchased www.coronadojuniorwomans.org/a-taste-of-coronado. General Admission tickets are $75 and VIP Experience tickets are $130. It is encouraged to purchase tickets to the event early as it sells out every year.

“The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is delighted to prepare for and celebrate the 16th annual Taste of Coronado,” said Sara Stillman, A Taste of Coronado’s Chair. “With Hotel del Coronado’s generous $8,000 contribution, we’re able to create another unforgettable experience for our community. We’re honored to highlight Coronado’s vibrant culinary scene while contributing to Forever Balboa Park’s restoration of the historic Dorothea Laub Balboa Park Carousel.”

For more information about the event, visit coronadojuniorwomans.org/a-taste-of-coronado. Stay updated on the latest news and announcements by following the festival on social media (Instagram | Facebook).

