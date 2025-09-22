CIFF welcomes Doreen Genmark Heath of as director of PR

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF), celebrating its 10th anniversary, has announced the appointment of Doreen Genmark Heath, founder of re:deefined Creative, as its new Local Director of Public Relations, joining forces with national communications partner Scenario PR.

Doreen brings over 18 years of brand strategy, public relations, and marketing leadership to CIFF. Born in Uganda, raised in Stockholm, and now a valued member of the San Diego creative community, she founded re:deefined Creative in 2007 and formerly served as Head of PR at MNO International, collaborating with major lifestyle and fashion brands such as Under Armour, Victoria Beckham, and Ted Baker. Her background blends international business acumen, diversity-driven storytelling, and brand reinvention — a rare skill set perfectly aligned with the dynamic storytelling at the heart of film festival culture.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to welcome Doreen to the festival,” said Merridee Book, CEO & Artistic Director of CIFF. “Her vision, creativity, and commitment to authentic storytelling will help elevate our presence in the community and beyond. Doreen’s keen talent for capturing these stories aligns exactly with an industry where stories are at the core of what drives a film festival.”

As Local PR Director, Doreen will oversee CIFF’s regional outreach strategy — from crafting compelling narratives and media materials to engaging community partners, press, and stakeholders. Working in tandem with Scenario PR’s national efforts, she will help amplify CIFF’s voice locally, ensuring the festival resonates both within Southern California and beyond.

“I’m honored and excited to support CIFF,” said Genmark Heath. “In the world of film festivals, where stories illuminate truths, connect us, and shape our shared experiences, it’s a privilege to bring my passion for storytelling and breathing creative energy to such a vibrant and community-driven event.”

When she’s not immersed in redefining brands, Doreen embraces a love of traveling, exploring food and culture, and grounding her life in faith and community. She is a proud mom to a Notre Dame and UCLA graduate son and a middle school daughter, where she also gives back by coaching track and field. Balancing career and family, she carves out time for “Female Fridays” with girlfriends and peers — a tradition she created to keep relationships thriving and joy at the center of life.





