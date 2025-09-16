Coronado Middle and Village Elementary receive state recognition for student support programs

Coronado Middle School and Village Elementary were both recognized with the Silver Award by the California PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports) Coalition. The award reflects the commitment of the school leadership and PBIS Team to developing a behavioral framework that supports a positive school climate and culture.

“Principal Falar (CMS) and Principal Kuhns (Village) and their PBIS teams are examples of extraordinary commitment to using evidence-based behavioral practices and systems with fidelity. The interventions and supports their teams use help create and sustain a positive school climate that supports not just students, but their families and communities. We are proud their efforts have been recognized by the California PBIS Coalition,” shared Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller.

The PBIS recognition process measures a school’s systems for setting, enforcing, and rewarding students for meeting behavioral expectations. The awards are given annually, and schools are judged based on a thorough review of procedures, campus and classroom visits, and interviews with students and staff.

Both schools employ a MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) committee whose focus is to identify and create tiers of support for students needing extra attention in academics, behavior, or social-emotional development.

Additionally, both schools have robust character programs that support student success. Village Elementary fosters a culture of school-wide leadership and personal responsibility using the Leader in Me program and promoting the Explorer 4: Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Kind. CMS has developed its own character code in the Triton Three: take ownership, act with integrity, show respect.

“Both schools use their character programs to create a framework of behavioral expectations for students and staff to reference. It is really amazing to speak with students at all grade levels and hear them not only articulate their understanding but also to see them act in alignment with the expectations in these structures. Our staff have done an amazing job layering the concepts throughout the curriculum and daily experiences of students,” added Mueller.

California PBIS is a collaborative organization that promotes evidence-based, culturally relevant practices to build the capacity for all stakeholders in the implementation of PBIS as a multi-tiered system. The purpose of California PBIS is to establish a network for state education leaders, county offices, school districts and schools to create professional learning communities with access to information and support that leads to desired academic, behavior, and social-emotional outcomes for students, families, and communities.





