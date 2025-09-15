Monday, September 15, 2025
Honoring a legacy and supporting future scholars: The RADM James G Prout III, USN Memorial Scholarship

2 min.

Applications for the 2026 scholarship cycle open on October 1, 2025. With one application, students are considered for several scholarships.

Joy Eyrolles, Executive Director of Anchor Scholarship Foundation, Kathy Prout, Widow of RADM Prout, CAPT Vic Sheldon, President San Diego Chapter, Surface Navy Association. Courtesy photo.

On Sept. 12, Kathy Prout hosted and volunteered at the 30th Annual RADM James Prout III Golf Tournament at Admiral Baker Golf Course. This annual tournament generates the money to fund the RADM James G Prout III USN Memorial Scholarship. The Prout annual scholarship, sponsored by the San Diego Surface Navy Association and administered by Anchor Scholarship Foundation, awards $5,000 to a deserving San Diego area dependent of a Naval Surface Warfare Officer.

To qualify for the Admiral Prout scholarship, applicants must live in San Diego County and be dependents of active duty, active-duty deceased, retired, or veteran Surface Navy personnel. This scholarship may be awarded to a high school senior, a college student, graduate student or spouse.

This year, the Prout Scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Zerr, a deserving student who is a junior at Emory College. Over 100 participants played golf at the Admiral Baker Golf Course, generating enough money to fund the Admiral Prout Scholarship and additional scholarships for Anchor Scholarship Foundation.

Thirty years ago on May 17, 1995, RADM Prout was tragically killed in a F/AC 18 crash. The Rear Admiral was the Commander Destroyer Group 3 with the USS Carl Vinson as his Flagship. He was being flown to St Louis for a meeting. The jet ran into bad weather and the plane crashed in the mountains near Albuquerque, NM. The jet was missing for over 24 hours, when the wreckage was found with no survivors. RADM Prout is survived by his widow, Kathy and three children, Brendan, Heather (Patino), and Greg, and five grandchildren.

The Prout Scholarship is administered by the Anchor Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Surface Navy families nationwide. Scholarships may be used for college, graduate school or trade certification.

Anchor Scholarship Foundation awarded over $167,000 in scholarships in 2025 to individual students. Anchor established two new endowed scholarships and four new scholarships. In 2025, Anchor Foundation awarded 41 scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $6,000. Recipients are selected based equally on academic performance, character, extracurricular activities, and financial need.

If you know a Surface Navy family with a high school student, college graduate student or spouse planning for higher education, please help spread the word.

Visit www.anchorscholarship.org to apply, learn more, or donate.
For more information, call 757-777-4724.



