Pedal & Stem delivers bouquets of joy by bike

Jennifer Velez
Moms and entrepeneurs Stephanie Clegg and Ava Radding just launched their newest venture Pedal & Stem. (Photo courtesy of Pedal & Stem)

A love of flowers forged a bond between Ava Radding and Stephanie Clegg when their daughters were in second grade together. Their creative collaboration, Pedal & Stem Floristry, launched just two weeks ago, is a weekly and bi-weekly subscription flower service that delivers bouquets right to your door. The deliveries are made on Tuesdays, and in true Coronado style, done via bicycle – a new pink electric bicycle will soon be seen around town.

“We’re excited to deliver happiness every week and bring smiles to people,” share the duo. The vibe of their floral bouquets is rustic and wild, incorporating natural items. They love that flowers symbolize rebirth, blooming through the seasons. By using what’s in season and selecting flowers that inspire creativity, each weekly bouquet is different. Their subscription model runs $120 a month for weekly deliveries, or $80 for bi-weekly. Rather than overwhelming clients with vases, they hand wrap each curated arrangement in newsprint paper tied with twine, and clients can leave their own vase out ready to accept the flowers, or the bouquets can be placed in a secure location.

Carefully created bouquets are delivered weekly on Tuesdays. (Photo courtesy of Pedal & Stem)

Radding and Clegg fully collaborated on creating the business, each utilizing their distinct skills to organize all the variables it takes to start a new venture. Looking ahead, they plan to offer seasonal bouquets for fall, Halloween, Christmas, and other holidays and seasons. Besides their weekly delivery, they create custom flower arrangements for special events and will continue to run their popular Bloom Bar, for a fun DIY flower experience.

Some of the adorable youngest customers. (Photo courtesy of Pedal & Stem)

Clegg has a background in marketing consulting and moved to Coronado with her family in 2020. She and her husband also run Better Bath Better Body, an all natural Epsom salt based bath line. Recently, after exploring her own healing journey and wanting to share insights with others, she began The Monarch Soul, a serene place dedicated to transformation, located at 1123 10th Street.

For children, The Monarch Soul offers a variety of workshops, which mainly focus on art as a meditative expression, where kids can be their most creative and sometimes messy selves. From sensory slime to affirmation mirrors, dream journals, mandala flower petal creations, vision boards, and so much more, the classes are designed to teach kids to step into their most authentic selves and feel secure in who they are.

For adults, The Monarch Soul has a variety of classes designed to get you to reconnect with your true self. From floating sound baths on The Del pool to manifestation classes and astrology workshops. Clegg will host a floating sound bath experience on a yacht in the bay on October 18, with space limited to 30 participants. She shares that the goal is to put you “in a state of pure bliss.” Some other upcoming events include Yoga on Paddleboards on September 12, and on the 21st, an astrologer will read birth charts and help participants learn to live their best lives.

Radding started out as a bookkeeper, but soon discovered her true passion and creativity in the beauty world. She now runs her own esthetician business in Coronado called Beauty by Ava. She can also be found at The Monarch Soul, where she specializes in brow lamination, precise shaping, and lash lifts—all the little details that make you feel naturally put together.

Originally from Ojai, Radding moved to Coronado three years ago and quickly fell in love with the small-town charm and supportive community. She’s all about enhancing natural beauty and helping her clients leave feeling confident and refreshed. For the month of September, Ava is offering 25% off for first-time clients. Book here.

With the motto, “Bringing blooms, spreading smiles — fresh flowers, fresh joy delivered to you,” Pedal & Stem is offering Coronado Times readers an exclusive $30 off their one-month flower subscription, The Always in Bloom — a beautiful way to keep your space fresh and blooming! Just click the link and use code: CORONADOTIMES30 at checkout – www.pedalandstem.com.

Beauty delivered right to your doorstep. (Photo courtesy of Pedal & Stem).

Check out all the offerings at Pedal & Stem, Monarch Soul, and Beauty by Ava on Instagram.



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children's school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications.

