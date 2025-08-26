Lifeguards Receive Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Ocean lifeguards from Coronado, Silver Strand State Beach, and Imperial Beach recently took part in free skin cancer screenings offered by Scripps Cancer Center. The screenings, held Aug. 20 at the Dempsey Center in Imperial Beach, were conducted by Scripps physicians.

Scripps has been providing this service to lifeguards and other first responders throughout San Diego County for more than 25 years as part of its community health outreach. Because lifeguards spend a great deal of their time outdoors – putting them at higher risk for skin cancer – regular screenings are especially important in detecting early signs of skin cancer and other abnormalities. The event highlights both the risks of prolonged sun exposure and the value of preventive care.





