People

Lifeguards Receive Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Pictured from left: Hugh Greenway, MD (Mohs surgeon and head of Mohs fellowship at Scripps); Trevor Spence, Lieutenant with the Imperial Beach Marine Safety Dept.; Jason Lindquist, Safety Captain with the Imperial Beach Marine Safety Dept.; Nathanael Hathaway, MD (Mohs fellow at Scripps), Hannah Berman, MD (Mohs fellow at Scripps); Dylan Badin, MD (Mohs fellow at Scripps); and Meera Shah (physician assistant at Scripps). Photo courtesy Scripps Cancer Center.

Ocean lifeguards from Coronado, Silver Strand State Beach, and Imperial Beach recently took part in free skin cancer screenings offered by Scripps Cancer Center. The screenings, held Aug. 20 at the Dempsey Center in Imperial Beach, were conducted by Scripps physicians.

Scripps has been providing this service to lifeguards and other first responders throughout San Diego County for more than 25 years as part of its community health outreach. Because lifeguards spend a great deal of their time outdoors – putting them at higher risk for skin cancer – regular screenings are especially important in detecting early signs of skin cancer and other abnormalities. The event highlights both the risks of prolonged sun exposure and the value of preventive care.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

