Friday, August 8, 2025
10th Annual Fiesta de Coronado to Benefit San Diego Rescue Mission

Enjoy a night of fine dining and an exhilarating auction at this year's Fiesta De Coronado. Proceeds will go to support The San Diego Rescue Mission.

Managing Editor

The Rick and Katie Moore Foundation’s annual fundraiser, Fiesta de Coronado, will be held on Saturday, September 13 at the historic Hansen Mansion in Coronado. The event has raised over a million dollars during the prior nine events and numerous local causes have been beneficiaries of the fundraising.

This year’s beneficiary is the San Diego Rescue Mission whose mission is to help those experiencing homelessness. The proceeds will help the Mission to operate a new east county homeless shelter.

At check-in, you’ll hear the lovely singing voice of Ciera Fernandez as she helps to  welcome guests to the Hansen Mansion. As in the past, there will be a lively cocktail hour with a hosted bar and passed appetizers. During happy hour guests will have a chance to bid on an extensive gallery of silent auction items. Executive Chef David Bland and his crew will provide a fantastic meal – from salad to dessert you will not be disappointed. As coffee and dessert are served, Donnie Dee, the executive director of SDRM, will update attendees on what’s going on at the Mission, followed by an exciting live auction with auctioneer Greg Wingard.

Serving San Diego county at multiple locations, we help restore the lives of people experiencing homelessness, abuse, poverty or addiction through faith-based emergency services, residential rehabilitation, programs, children services, hunger relief, and community outreach.
~ The San Diego Rescue Mission ~

Don’t miss this unforgettable night at the historic Hansen Mansion in Coronado on Saturday, Sept. 13, 5:30 pm, 711 A Avenue.

Rick and Katie Moore Foundation
501 (c)(3) ID 20-1842588

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

