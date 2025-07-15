Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Coronado Playhouse Presents a Pop-Fueled Reimagining of “Head Over Heels”

Once Upon a Time…We Got the Beat!

Coronado Playhouse is thrilled to announce its production of Head Over Heels, a lively jukebox musical that fuses an Elizabethan-era tale of forbidden love, royal prophecy, and self-discovery with the bold, infectious pop-rock anthems of The Go-Go’s.

First premiering at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015 and capturing Broadway audiences in 2018, Head Over Heels brings together the timeless narrative of Sir Philip Sidney’s The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia and the iconic, girl-powered soundtracks that defined a generation.

Set in the utopian kingdom of Arcadia, Head Over Heels follows King Basilius, his queen Gynecia, and their two daughters: Philoclea, whose heart belongs to the humble shepherd Musidorus, and Pamela, the kingdom’s famously beautiful yet insecure princess. As the royal court races to unravel four ancient prophecies, secrets are revealed, identities are challenged, and love triumphantly takes center stage.

Audiences will groove to an electrifying reinterpretation of The Go-Go’s greatest hits including, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Head Over Heels,” “Vacation,” “Mad About You,” “Beautiful,” and more, woven seamlessly into the show’s narrative to underscore Arcadia’s comedic and emotional beats.

Head Over Heels has gained widespread acclaim for its progressive portrayal of gender and sexuality, notably featuring a groundbreaking Broadway performance by Peppermint, the first transgender woman to originate a principal role on Broadway. This production promises high-energy musical numbers that will have audiences dancing in their seats, hilarious and heart-filled storytelling rooted in both classical and contemporary themes, vibrant costumes and choreography that reflect the show’s irrepressible spirit, and universal messages of acceptance, identity, and the freedom to love and be oneself.

Songs by The Go-Go’s
Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney
Conceived and Original Book by Jeff Whitty
Adapted by James Magruder

Directed and Choreographed by Michael Mizerany
Musical Direction by Nina Gilbert

August 8-31, 2025
Thursday-Saturday @ 8pm
Saturday-Sunday @ 2pm

Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

