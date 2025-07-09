Roppongi and Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza Land on the Sand in Imperial Beach  

It’s hard to beat the pier and ocean views at the newly opened Roppongi Asian Bistro and sister restaurant Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and Grill, which took over the SEA180° Coastal Tavern, located in the Pier South Resort in Imperial Beach at 800 Seacoast Drive. Roppongi, which is open for dinner, focuses on Asian cuisine with French-style execution which makes for interesting flavor profiles. Both restaurants are owned by restaurateur Sami Ladeki.

Recently, my husband and I enjoyed dining at the new Roppongi in IB. We have fond memories of the food from years ago at the La Jolla restaurant, which was open from 1998 to 2015, and is slated to reopen in its original location later this summer. Seated with our toes practically in the sand, we studied the menu and discovered they offer an extensive drink menu with signature cocktails like the Yuzu Margarita and Japanese Slipper, classics like Moscow Mule, vintage options, highballs and spritzes, wine by the glass and bottle with many from France, New Zealand, and Northern California, sake by the glass or bottle, combined with an assortment of non-alcoholic selections, like the tasty blackberry soda, with lime and mint, that I sipped.

Jordan, our waiter, was attentive and offered us towels – which expanded when he added hot water – to cleanse our hands. The elevated menu is descriptive and denotes vegetarian and gluten free dishes. With soups, homemade dumplings with duck confit, lobster, short rib, or shrimp lemongrass, the fresh sashimi and specialty sushi roll assortment offers interesting options. The Asian tapas section is filled with the popular Japanese Hot Rock, which is a strip steak, chili ponzu, sesame goma sauce, and cucumber sunomono. Many people remember the Polynesian Crab Stack and its back piled high with pea shoots, red onion, cucumber, tomato, mango, avocado, lump crab, peanuts, cilantro with spicy ginger-lime dressing. Entrees include Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Mongolian Grilled Shrimp, Crying Tiger Steak, to name just a few. When asked, Jordan said that one of his favorite dishes is the Coconut Curry Noodles.

We found the portions to be generous as we started with the delicious New Style Bombay Sushi, which was fresh and filled with salmon, ginger, chives, asparagus and curry oil. The Indonesian Satay, which was extra moist and served with peanut sauce, was plated with homemade chips. For the main course, I dove into a bowl of Beef and Broccoli Fried Rice, which was flavorful and filled with red and green peppers, onion, Chinese broccoli, and Thai basil. My husband opted for the Macadamia Nut Crusted Mahi and it did not disappoint, with flaky fish perched on curry sauce, coupled with just the right amount of spice, baby bok choy, topped with mango chutney.

We enjoyed our meals so much that we didn’t save room for dessert, but Roppongi offers Tahitian Bananas, Sticky English Toffee Pudding, Ube Cheesecake, and a messy sundae which looked amazing being shared at a table near us.

With a coastal vibe, the patio is divided – Roppongi on one side and Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza and Grill on the other – with tables, benches, and firepits. Sammy’s is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm, with happy hour from 3 to 6 pm. Roppongi is open daily from 5 to 10 pm. Sammy’s is the more casual option with salads, pizzas, salads, shareables, and entrees.

You couldn’t ask for a better view and delicious food at either option. Don’t be surprised if you feel the urge to build a sandcastle on the beach at Pier South Resort, 800 Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach.

Details and reservations for Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza are available on their website and for Roppongi Asian Bistro at roppongiusa.net. Both restaurants can be reached at 619-631-934-9595.

