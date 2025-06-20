Summer Family Dance Party

Get ready to move and groove at the Community Center Dance Party on Wednesday, June 25, from 12 to 1 pm. This free event is the first of our Summer Entertainment Series 2025.

Parents, grandparents, and children of all ages are invited to come and show off their moves at this one-hour, fun-filled event. Dance the day away with the DJ’s playlist packed full of kid-favorite dance songs like YMCA, ChaCha Slide, Baby Shark, Happy, Shake it Off, Chicken Dance, Hawaiian Roller Coaster (Lilo and Stitch Theme), I am a Gummy Bear, It’s Raining Tacos and more!

There’s a beat for everyone to enjoy. Come fueled up and ready for big-time fun. Whether you’re busting out your best moves or enjoying the music, this is a great way to connect, laugh, and dance. Bring your swim gear so that after dancing in the Nautilus Room, you can pay for admission to the pool for a full afternoon of dancing and swimming.

For more details call 619-522-7342.





