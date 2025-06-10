Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Sports

Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Shines at the Annual Walt Disney Lawn Bowling Tournament

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Walt Disney is best known as a visionary animator, filmmaker, and creator of a beloved entertainment empire. But not many people know that he was also an avid lawn bowler. For Walt, lawn bowling was more than just a pastime—it was a way to connect with friends and family, enjoy some friendly competition, and relax away from the spotlight.

The Beverly Hills Lawn Bowling Club commemorates Walt Disney’s passion for lawn bowling by hosting the annual Walt Disney Lawn Bowling Tournament. The event traditionally takes place over a holiday weekend such as Labor Day or Memorial Day and draws skilled bowlers from across Southern California and beyond.

This year’s tournament saw 26 teams compete in an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie. The event brought together husbands and wives, fathers and sons, and longtime friends, capturing the sense of community Walt treasured.

The tournament trophy, featuring Walt Disney’s personal bowls as well as his Presidential Medal of Freedom, lends the event a special historical significance.

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club proudly celebrates its members’ impressive performance, with several making it to the podium.

Securing first place was the renowned husband-and-wife duo, Bill Brault and Anne Nunes. Both highly respected champions in the lawn bowling community, their teamwork and precision led them to a well-earned victory.

In third place, father and son, Javier and Angel Gomez made a remarkable run. At just 19 years old, Angel made his debut in the Walt Disney Tournament, and, as the youngest player, his strong showing helped secure their spot on the podium.

CLBC Member Peter Ritchie and his partner Matt Bauchiero secured fourth place, demonstrating steady play throughout the competition.

Rounding out the Coronado contingent, CLBC Member Howard Harris and Bill Buchanan finished in seventh place after facing a particularly challenging draw for the finishing rounds.

This year’s Walt Disney Tournament was more than just a competition; it was a celebration of family, friends, and fun. The Walt Disney Tournament continues to embody the values of community, sportsmanship, and joy that Walt himself cherished, making it a cherished tradition for lawn bowling enthusiasts.

 



SourceCoronado Lawn Bowling Club

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Crown City Summer Fitness Challenge – July 4 through Sept. 1

People

David Throop Returns to Lead Coronado High School Water Polo Program

People

From Nado Select to Austin FC – Coronado Local Plays Against SDFC at Snapdragon

Community News

Run for the Red, White, and Blue: 52nd Annual Crown City Classic Returns to Coronado on July 4th

Sports

Islander Athletes Honored at Track & Field Banquet

People

Coronado Rotarians Honor Islander Student Athletes

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Wildlife Loss at the Tijuana Estuary in Imperial Beach

Military

Avenue of Heroes: George Washington Allen

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Waives Adoption Fees on California Adopt-a-Pet Day, Saturday, June 7, 2025

People

CHS Senior Sofia Zamora Named 2025 Teen of Impact by American Heart Association of San Diego

Business

Coronado Island Remains A Top Meeting Destination In America

Stage

Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” – 29th Annual Free Classic at Coronado Playhouse

More Local News

Emerald Keepers Recognized by Port of San Diego as Anchors of Excellence Awardee for June

Community News

As Coronado Considers Clean Energy Switch, Concerns about CCAs Arise

City of Coronado

We Won’t Back Down, Say Veterans as they Protest Federal Cuts to the VA

Community News

From Nado Select to Austin FC – Coronado Local Plays Against SDFC at Snapdragon

People

Adoption Rates Up at PAWS, Set for a Record-Breaking Year

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Real Estate: May 2025 Coronado Market Update