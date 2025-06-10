Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Shines at the Annual Walt Disney Lawn Bowling Tournament

Walt Disney is best known as a visionary animator, filmmaker, and creator of a beloved entertainment empire. But not many people know that he was also an avid lawn bowler. For Walt, lawn bowling was more than just a pastime—it was a way to connect with friends and family, enjoy some friendly competition, and relax away from the spotlight.

The Beverly Hills Lawn Bowling Club commemorates Walt Disney’s passion for lawn bowling by hosting the annual Walt Disney Lawn Bowling Tournament. The event traditionally takes place over a holiday weekend such as Labor Day or Memorial Day and draws skilled bowlers from across Southern California and beyond.

This year’s tournament saw 26 teams compete in an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie. The event brought together husbands and wives, fathers and sons, and longtime friends, capturing the sense of community Walt treasured.

The tournament trophy, featuring Walt Disney’s personal bowls as well as his Presidential Medal of Freedom, lends the event a special historical significance.

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club proudly celebrates its members’ impressive performance, with several making it to the podium.

Securing first place was the renowned husband-and-wife duo, Bill Brault and Anne Nunes. Both highly respected champions in the lawn bowling community, their teamwork and precision led them to a well-earned victory.

In third place, father and son, Javier and Angel Gomez made a remarkable run. At just 19 years old, Angel made his debut in the Walt Disney Tournament, and, as the youngest player, his strong showing helped secure their spot on the podium.

CLBC Member Peter Ritchie and his partner Matt Bauchiero secured fourth place, demonstrating steady play throughout the competition.

Rounding out the Coronado contingent, CLBC Member Howard Harris and Bill Buchanan finished in seventh place after facing a particularly challenging draw for the finishing rounds.

This year’s Walt Disney Tournament was more than just a competition; it was a celebration of family, friends, and fun. The Walt Disney Tournament continues to embody the values of community, sportsmanship, and joy that Walt himself cherished, making it a cherished tradition for lawn bowling enthusiasts.





