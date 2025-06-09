Wildlife Loss at the Tijuana Estuary in Imperial Beach

Submitted by Larry Trame

I was hiking the Tijuana Estuary late May [last year; although still pertinent today] and was shocked and saddened at the discovery a recently dead young Coopers hawk on the trail. Death of a top-tier species sets off alarms as to major problems in the wildlife systems in Imperial Beach.

The potential causes are numerous; the extreme pollution from the Federal Sewage Treatment Plant spewing millions of gallons of hazardous chemicals and untreated Mexican sewage every day into the Estuary, the annual pesticide and biocide applications (these kill other insect species and bioaccumulate in higher predatory animals) for potential disease-carrying mosquitos (County of San Diego), eating infected prey (mouse, rat, vole or bird), or vehicle impacts from people that are in too much of a hurry to follow traffic rules.

I have been hiking at the estuary since 1985 and I have personally noticed a large reduction in all forms of wildlife there. Many other hikers make the same observations, some have been hiking here since the 1950s and 1960s. Many species are simply gone. And it is very quiet without the wildlife.

Specifically, over the years I have seen numbers of wildlife drop and disappear at the Estuary. In 1985 there were hundreds of American Avocets, dozens of Black-Necked Stilts, over 100 Pelicans and Cormorants, hundreds of various terns, herons (Great Blue, Great White, Little Blue and Tricolored inclusive). These are either gone or at greatly reduced in numbers. I have seen six Great White Herons (vs dozens I saw in 1985), zero Little Blue Herons and zero Tricolored Herons this year. Zero.

There were also thousands of white-lined sphinx moths in 1985 (moth about the size of a hummingbird) and thousands of Monarch butterflies. These are gone. Jerusalem Crickets, a three-inch-long bright red-headed and thorax with a black-and-white striped abdomen species are also apparently gone. I have not seen one of these in over two years. Also, numerous lizards including the Coastal Horned Lizard which were numerous in 1985 are now extinct. I counted two Black Necked Stilts and four American Avocets this year. I observed about 30 yellow headed blackbirds at the Estuary for only a day this year. They left. The Red Winged Blackbirds left early this year as well. Estimated numbers were greatly reduced from what I used to see in 1985. The quiet is overwhelming without the bird and insect sounds so common in 1985.

So, what can be done?

All residents may send inputs to local, state and federal agencies to tell those entities to do their job and clean this mess up and provide a documented realistic mitigation plan. Participate in the federal meetings and provide email inputs to end this border sewage pollution.

At the local level, wildlife in Imperial Beach needs our immediate help. Imperial Beach residents can simply place a bowl of water* out during the day and night. You may be surprised at what critters show up at your watering bowl. A possum, skunk, stray cat or dog, even a raccoon. Remember, if they show up in your area they are looking for water and food. There is simply no place else for them to go in this urban environment. A bowl of fresh water makes a difference for wildlife survival. I was surprised when wasps showed up at my water bowl and were drinking during the day. So, make a difference and help our struggling wildlife – before it is all gone.

* Editor’s Note: Standing water is a prime spot for mosquito breeding. Mosquito season is April to October.





