Everything for the Hangover, The Cure is in Barrio Logan

Clyde Van Arsdall
Toto Pa’ La Cruda in Barrio Logan.

Taking no responsibility for the drinks one orders, it’s natural, albeit fantastical, that one blame the bartender for being over-serving. However you got there, here you are, hungover from overindulgence. While rest and hydration would be the practical choice, there is always the option of a little “hair of the dog that bit you.” That’s right, no one likes a quitter. How about another drink and something substantial and comforting to put on your stomach? 

Lucky for you, you don’t have far to go. Todo Pa La Cruda, Everything for the Hangover, is just a short drive. The location is in a legendary spot in Barrio Logan that holds a special place in my heart. Back then, a beloved restaurant called Porky Land was selling mouth-watering carnitas and all the fixings to go. Later, San Diego Taco Company’s edgy taco spot called Salud graced the space. While both are greatly missed, there is a new player in the Barrio, and it is here to help you knock the cobwebs off from a night of drinking. 

Let’s get rid of that nasty hangover. Two micheladas por favor! The menu has a section titled Todo Pa La Cruda, which has some hangover classics. Nothing says comfort like a hearty soup. Pozole, Menudo, and Caldo de Mariscos, the trifecta of Mexican comfort food caught my attention immediately. 

Chips, salsa and a tri of sauces complimentary with your meal.

I felt great when my girlfriend and I went for our first visit. There was no need to order soup to settle my stomach, so I focused on the tacos and settled on one of my favorites, Tacos de Papa. My date ordered the Tacos de Adobada. We found a fun table where we could take in all that was going on around us. A basket of chips and salsa arrived shortly after we sat down, and the show began.

Show stopping Micheladas at Todos Pa’ La Cruda.

When the micheladas arrived, I was taken aback. These were not your average drinks. They were large chalices of curative nectar, with the bottles of Modelo upended in the glasses. The bartender dressed the rims in Tajin and provided large straws dipped in Chamoy. It was a sight to behold, and I was frankly speechless, taking a minute to form a plan of attack.

Tacos de Papa at Todos Pa’ La Cruda, in Barrio Logan.

The chips were perfectly salted and crushable, with a mild salsa for dipping. In addition, three different sauces in squirt bottles graced the table. We experimented with these on the chips as we waited for our tacos. The food coming out around us was breathtaking. The Camaron Agua Chile stood out as it was served in a full size molcajete. The food arriving at other tables was a feast for the eyes.

Tacos de Adobada at Todos Pa’ La Cruda.

Our tacos soon appeared, and they did not disappoint. My Tacos de Papa were made with mashed potatoes and crispy taco shells, my favorite version of this classic. We made short work of our tacos and had fun trying the different sauces on the table. As we sat there nursing our huge micheladas, we couldn’t help but fantasize about what we would order on our next visit. 

Todos Pa’ La Cruda is designed to catch your attention.

Hungover or just hungry, it would behoove you to make your way to 2851 Logan Avenue, right across the street from another banger I have written about, that serves some of San Diego’s most creative and delicious fish tacos, Fish Gutz

There are beautiful murals everywhere in Barrio Logan.

Barrio Logan is a cultural destination right in our backyard. The murals in Chicano Park have been designated a National Historic Landmark. Whether you’re hungry, hungover, or just looking for a bit of culture, Barrio Logan is the answer. What was the question? 

 



Coronado’s Newest Public Art Installation Created by High School Students