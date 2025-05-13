Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Islander Swimmers Compete in CIF Div 2 Championships, Two Advance to State

Coronado Times Staff
The Coronado Islanders swim team had a successful showing at the CIF Division 2 championships held at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon on Saturday morning.

Twenty swimmers had qualified for the preliminary meet on Wednesday, and out of those, 10 were able to return for finals by placing in the top 16 of any event. The hot temperature didn’t seem to have any effect on the swimmers.

The fastest Islanders in individual events were Chloe Quarles, placing third in the 200 Individual medley and second in the 100 fly, finishing with a :55:95, a new team record, besting her old one from last year. Gage Everitt placed first in both the 100 backstroke and is a repeat champion in the 100 fly. Ally Fabrey finished 12th in the 200 free and 11th in the 500. Santi Garcia-Rojo finished 16th in the 200 free and 7th in the 500. Luca Morocco finished 7th in the 100 free and 13th in the 100 breaststroke.

Jillian Stachowicz finished seventh in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 breast. Cedrick Tolentino finished 15th in the 200 free and 5th in the 500.

Boys 400 free relay: Santi Garcia Rojo, Gage Everitt, Luca Morocco, Devin Ertekin. Submitted photo

The team also had four relays returning for finals. The girls 200 medley relay (Kailyn Cornell, Stachowicz, Quarles, Fabrey) finished sixth while the same boys relay (Everitt, Morocco, Reed Karosich and Devin Ertekin) finished fourth. The girls 400 free relay (Quarles, Fabrey, Stachowicz, Cornell) finished fifth, and the boys 400 free relay (Everitt, Ertekin, Garcia-Rojo, Morocco) finished sixth.

Girls 400 free relay: Kailyn Cornell, Ally Fabrey, Jillian Stachowicz, Chloe Quarles

Gage Everitt (100 fly and 100 back) and Chloe Quarles (200 IM and 100 fly) will move on to the CIF State competition next weekend in Fresno to race against the fastest high school swimmers in the state.

Submitted by an athlete's parent

 

