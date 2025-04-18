Friday, April 18, 2025
Coronado High School “Stop the Sewage” Club Set to Spark Community Engagement at Upcoming Forum

Christine Van Tuyl
Coronado beaches were closed again on Tuesday, April 15 as Mexico worked to repair a critical segment of its wastewater treatment infrastructure.

Interested in learning more about the cross-border sewage crisis and ongoing efforts to fix the problem? The Coronado High School “Stop the Sewage” Club is set to host a Community Health Forum with a panel of scientific researchers, local politicians, first responders and other experts in the field. It’s all happening on Wednesday, April 23 from 6 to 8pm at the Winn Room in the Coronado Public Library.

“What we’re hoping to accomplish with this meeting is pretty simple: I want people to walk away feeling informed, empowered, and excited to act,” said Sean Wilbur, executive director of the CHS Stop the Sewage Club. “This issue affects every single one of us in Coronado, so the more people who understand the crisis and get involved, the stronger our voice will be.”

The forum features insight from key experts including Dr. Paula Granados from the San Diego State University School of Public Health, as well as Emily Allen, the area operations manager from the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC). Guests will also hear from politicians like State Representatives Tasha Boerner and Steve Padilla, as well as Congressman Scott Peters who will join via Zoom.

“I’m especially excited to hear from the scientists and health experts—we hear a lot about bacteria levels and water quality, but not always what that actually means for our day-to-day health,” said Wilbur.

Other topics include sewage plant construction, the best ways for community members to protect themselves, and how to advocate for change. They’ll also discuss actions taken by elected officials to remedy the issue.

“Hearing from elected officials is key. They have the power to push for state and federal action, and we need to know where they stand,” said Wilbur. “It is also such a breath of fresh air to be surrounded by people who are fighting for the same thing as we are. It will be powerful to get together to learn and grow.”

According to a media advisory sent out by the Stop the Sewage Club, it’s important for Coronado community members to understand the impacts of cross-border pollution and sewage in local beach waters, including how sewage impacts the air, Navy SEALS and first responders.

The forum will also discuss how community members can best protect themselves from dangerous chemicals, as well as advocate for change. And finally, the experts will address how San Diego is planning to manage sewage challenges long-term with the rapid growth in the bi-national region’s population.

According to Laura Wilkinson-Sinton from StoptheSewage.org, who mentors the CHS Stop the Sewage Club, the student-led forum is setting the stage for learning, civic-mindedness and advocacy.

“These student leaders are engaged in how our government works and the democratic rights we have to petition the government for redress, demand change and transparency in our government processes, and encourage our leaders to act on our behalf to ensure our public health and environmental protections,” said Wilkinson-Sinton.

She says club members have learned how to communicate to community members and activists, as well as secure public spaces and participate in media outreach.

“They’ve also learned how to invite and secure speakers to educate the public and to assure that we have an informed electorate and community,” she said.

Wilbur say he hopes that community members take the time to attend the forum to learn how we can collectively influence positive change for the environment.

“It’s really important that community members attend because their voices matter,” said Wilbur. “When we show up in numbers, we send a message that we care, that we’re watching, and that we won’t settle for inaction. Public pressure works, and this forum is a way to build it together.”

 

 

 



