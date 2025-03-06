CUSD Issues Statement on Sewage Lawsuit Participation

The Coronado Unified School District is participating in a mass tort lawsuit against Veolia Water, operators of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

CUSD includes overall mental and physical health as important factors in student achievement and staff well-being. While CUSD recognizes that the responsibility for solving sewage and pollution issues is not the purview of the school district, the opportunity to bring attention to issues affecting members of our school community and their ability to thrive, is important. In joining a mass tort lawsuit against one of the entities which does hold responsibility, the district is part of an broader effort to advocate for this important and complex regional issue.

Following contract approval at the February 20, 2025 board meeting, the district has signed, alongside over 500 other plaintiffs, with the Frantz Law Group in a lawsuit against Veolia Water. CUSD staff are working closely with attorneys on the case to provide relevant information.

The contract with Frantz Law Group is contingent on settlement, and the district’s portion of fees is dependent on the size and number of plaintiffs. CUSD is not responsible for paying attorneys any money other than a portion of what is recovered from the defendants (CUSD would pay thirty percent (30%) of any monetary settlement or recovery).

Any financial awards from the lawsuit will help offset past and future costs incurred by CUSD for efforts to monitor air quality, provide air purification, support and staff school health offices, and respond to reports of toxic smells at school sites.

The Coronado Unified School District and the City of Coronado are separate government entities. The participation by CUSD in the lawsuit does not influence, affect, or impede the efforts or strategy of the City of Coronado to address or mitigate the sewage crisis and its implications for the community of Coronado.

