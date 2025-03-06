Friday, March 7, 2025
Education

CUSD Issues Statement on Sewage Lawsuit Participation

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Unified School District is participating in a mass tort lawsuit against Veolia Water, operators of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

CUSD includes overall mental and physical health as important factors in student achievement and staff well-being. While CUSD recognizes that the responsibility for solving sewage and pollution issues is not the purview of the school district, the opportunity to bring attention to issues affecting members of our school community and their ability to thrive, is important. In joining a mass tort lawsuit against one of the entities which does hold responsibility, the district is part of an broader effort to advocate for this important and complex regional issue.

Following contract approval at the February 20, 2025 board meeting, the district has signed, alongside over 500 other plaintiffs, with the Frantz Law Group in a lawsuit against Veolia Water. CUSD staff are working closely with attorneys on the case to provide relevant information.

The contract with Frantz Law Group is contingent on settlement, and the district’s portion of fees is dependent on the size and number of plaintiffs. CUSD is not responsible for paying attorneys any money other than a portion of what is recovered from the defendants (CUSD would pay thirty percent (30%) of any monetary settlement or recovery).

Any financial awards from the lawsuit will help offset past and future costs incurred by CUSD for efforts to monitor air quality, provide air purification, support and staff school health offices, and respond to reports of toxic smells at school sites.

The Coronado Unified School District and the City of Coronado are separate government entities. The participation by CUSD in the lawsuit does not influence, affect, or impede the efforts or strategy of the City of Coronado to address or mitigate the sewage crisis and its implications for the community of Coronado.

RELATED

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Education

CUSD Kicks Off Month-Long National Nutrition Month Celebration

Education

Coronado Democratic Club Announces 2025 CHS $500 Scholarship

Community News

Time to Give & Win Big at the CSF Day of Giving – Feb. 27

Education

CUSD Update: District Pauses Ethnic Studies Requirement, Adds Personal Finance Class

Education

Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for Class of 2025

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

People

Coronado Soroptimist Club Invites the Community to Event Honoring Girl Scouts Completing Gold Awards

Community News

Zero Emission Ferries Coming to San Diego-Coronado Route on San Diego Bay

Education

Coronado Democratic Club Announces 2025 CHS $500 Scholarship

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert J. Spane

Community News

Port Seeks Input on Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Improvements

More Local News

Coronado Will Consider Turf Reduction at Golf Course to Reduce Water Use

City of Coronado

Rep. Peters Introduces Bill Allowing IBWC to Accept Funding from Outside Entities

News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Community News

CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Sports

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Image by Bill Sandke

Coronado Will Consider Turf Reduction at Golf Course to Reduce Water...