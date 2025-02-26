Give Input on the New MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition

Mr. Monopoly is making his way to San Diego, and he wants you to be part of his next venture! Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International and creators of classic games and puzzles, will debut MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition in October, under license from Hasbro, a toy and game company. The company is seeking well-established San Diego businesses and nonprofits to be part of this historic way to honor communities across the San Diego.

MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with San Diego businesses, nonprofits and landmarks. The San Diego board will also include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and MONOPOLY money, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to our San Diego community.

“San Diego is such a unique and diverse community with rich history. We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition is an accurate portrayal of what San Diego locals and tourists love about this charming city,” said Jennifer Tripsea, a Top Trumps representative. “From the hills of Laguna mountains to the shores of Torrey Pines through the border including historic San Diego staples, we would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and landmarks around town.”

To ensure the board captures the most essential elements of San Diego, Top Trumps is seeking recommendations from the public about which locations should be included as squares on the board.

Additionally, businesses and nonprofits have the momentous opportunity to be part of the board for life. Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to [email protected] for consideration.

MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition will debut in November and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon and select local San Diego retailers.





