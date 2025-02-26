Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Entertainment

Give Input on the New MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition

1 min.

Mr. Monopoly seeks public insight on businesses and nonprofits to become squares on the MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition board - from the mountains to the oceans; from the border to Camp Pendleton and everything in between. Submissions and suggestions are accepted February 26 through April 11, 2025.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Mr. Monopoly is making his way to San Diego, and he wants you to be part of his next venture! Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International and creators of classic games and puzzles, will debut MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition in October, under license from Hasbro, a toy and game company. The company is seeking well-established San Diego businesses and nonprofits to be part of this historic way to honor communities across the San Diego.

MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with San Diego businesses, nonprofits and landmarks. The San Diego board will also include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and MONOPOLY money, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to our San Diego community.

“San Diego is such a unique and diverse community with rich history. We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition is an accurate portrayal of what San Diego locals and tourists love about this charming city,” said Jennifer Tripsea, a Top Trumps representative. “From the hills of Laguna mountains to the shores of Torrey Pines through the border including historic San Diego staples, we would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and landmarks around town.”

To ensure the board captures the most essential elements of San Diego, Top Trumps is seeking recommendations from the public about which locations should be included as squares on the board.

Additionally, businesses and nonprofits have the momentous opportunity to be part of the board for life. Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to [email protected] for consideration.

MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition will debut in November and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon and select local San Diego retailers.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – Ticket Sales Open March 19

Entertainment

“Daydream Hotel,” Coronado Student-Produced Film Available to View

Entertainment

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater

Dining

Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

Bridgeworthy

Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

Entertainment

Kid’s Night Out: Pirate Party Edition

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt DAPA Event with Coronado Police Department

Stage

Lamb’s Players Theater Extends “ONCE” through April 13

Travel

Southwest Airlines Adds New and Expanded Routes from SAN

Community News

Port of San Diego Seeks Public Input on Updated Trust Lands Use Plan

People

Who’s Your Favorite Coronado Hospital Volunteer?

People

Soroptimist International of Coronado Offers Service Awards to High School Young Women

More Local News

CUSD Update: District Pauses Ethnic Studies Requirement, Adds Personal Finance Class

Education

Rare Disease Day is February 28 – Local Student Raises Awareness and Funds

Community News

Islander Girls’ Basketball Cruises to First Tournament Win

Sports

Beloved Coronado Resident Lost in Fire Leaves Behind Legacy of Friendship, Adventure and Style

People

Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Time to Give & Win Big at the CSF Day of...