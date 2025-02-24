Monday, February 24, 2025
Who’s Your Favorite Coronado Hospital Volunteer?

1 min.

Please call 619-522-3675 with your nomination for the most outstanding volunteer of 2025 no later than Friday, February 28.

The Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary is looking for nominations for its prestigious Aida Baker Pink Heart Award for outstanding volunteer of 2025.

The Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary is calling for nominations from the community in recognition of a hospital volunteer who made a lasting impression in their interactions with you and/or your family in the hospital or in the community. Each year they recognize an exceptional volunteer with the Aida Baker PINK HEART Award for their commitment to the Auxiliary’s mission to serve the Sharp Coronado Hospital and Healthcare Center, its patients, and for their assistance in promoting the health and welfare of the community.

If you have someone in mind you would like to recognize with this honor, please contact Volunteer Services to request a nomination form by emailing [email protected] or call 619-522-3675.

The nomination deadline is February 28.

Last year, the Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary recognized Carol Sommer with the prestigious Aida Baker Pink Heart Award.

The honoree will be recognized with this award at the annual Auxiliary luncheon in April. The auxiliary thanks you for your thoughtful consideration of your nomination for this special award.

 



