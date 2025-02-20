Applications Open for Friends of the Coronado Public Library Scholarships for Class of 2025

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL) are sponsoring four scholarships for graduating seniors in the class of 2025. The deadline for each is April 21, 2025.

The Wilf & Ruth Seaman Scholarship ($2,000)

Wilf Seaman was the principal of Coronado High School during the 1950s and 1960s. He was a founder and Past President of the FOL, and a beloved volunteer for many years. Ruth Seaman was a kindergarten teacher with the Coronado School District, ran a preschool, and was an FOL volunteer for many years.

The Susan Stark Scholarship ($2,000)

Susan Stark was a volunteer at the Second Hand Prose bookstore, run by the FOL, from 2008 until her death in September 2015. A Coronado High School graduate, Susan was devoted to her family, was an avid reader and world traveler.

The Jim and Bette Sherman Fine Arts Scholarship (Two scholarships, $2,000 each)

Bette and Jim Sherman are longtime residents of Coronado. Bette, an artist, has brought her love of art to local children by funding art lessons for them at the Library (the Second Saturday art classes).

Two Jim and Bette Sherman Fine Arts Scholarships will be awarded, each in the amount of $2,000. One will be awarded to a CoSA student with a passion for fine arts, and the other will be awarded to a student with a passion for fine arts who is enrolled in the Coronado High School regular curriculum. For the purpose of these scholarships, the term “fine arts” shall mean items of visual beauty, but shall specifically exclude film and digital media .

Application Information

Students applying for the scholarships should demonstrate character, integrity, honesty, be a positive role model, and be engaged in community service. A completed application, 750 word essay, and a letter of recommendation are required. The essay should be about your family, reading or travels and what you have accomplished as a volunteer. Provide examples of situations when you demonstrated your character, integrity, and honesty. Describe how you are a positive role model for others.

To learn more and apply, visit the Friends of the Coronado Public Library website at coronadofol.org, and click the Scholarships box on the home page.

Scholarships can be submitted through the website or mailed to Friends of the Coronado Public Library, P.O. Box 180172, Coronado, CA 92178-0172.

Questions can be sent to [email protected] with “2025 FOL scholarship” in the subject line.

Scholarship submissions must be submitted by April 21, 2025. Awarding of the scholarships is decided by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library Board, and the scholarships will be awarded at the Friends of the Library June 9, 2025 board meeting.

