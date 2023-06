On Wednesday, June 14, the Friends of the Coronado Public Library awarded five scholarships to 2023 graduating Coronado High School seniors.

Left to right: Bette Sherman; Marianne Dick (Wilf & Ruth Seaman Scholarship); Natalia Avanni, Camelia Pzadok, and Stella Perez (Jim & Bette Sherman COSA & Fine Arts Scholarships); Lillian Adams (Susan Stark scholarship); Becky Seaman Geiss.