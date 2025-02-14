Friday, February 14, 2025
EntertainmentBridgeworthy

Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Yorba Linda, California, USA – April 16, 2013: The Richard Nixon Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California. Nixon was the 37th president of the United States, from 1969 to 1974. / iStock

Embark on a fascinating journey through American history with a charter bus trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California. Departing from the John D. Spreckels Center on March 12 at 9 AM and returning at 6 PM, this trip offers a full day of exploration and discovery.

Your ticket includes roundtrip transportation and admission to the museum, where you’ll delve into the life and legacy of President Richard Nixon. Explore engaging exhibits, walk through his childhood home, step aboard his presidential helicopter, and admire the stunning rose garden and White House East Room replica.

Cost:

  • $90 for Coronado residents
  • $100 for non-residents

Be sure to bring a lunch and wear comfortable walking shoes to make the most of this enriching experience.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk 619-522-7343, 1019 Seventh Street.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater

Dining

Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

Entertainment

Kid’s Night Out: Pirate Party Edition

Entertainment

Shamrocks and Shenanigans in the Club Room

Community News

Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons

Education

The 2025 CIFF Student Classic Film Series: WWII – The War That Shaped Our World

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Shamrocks and Shenanigans in the Club Room

Community News

Demystifying Paper Piecing & Curved Quilting Techniques

Community News

Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons

People

CJWC Donates to Scholarship Fund for Recreation Enrichment and Summer Camp

Community News

Learn to Play the Ukulele at the Spreckels Center

Community News

Evening Tech Tutoring at the Spreckels Center

More Local News

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Military

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

Community News

Coronado Robotics Student is Breaking Barriers for the Visually Impaired

Education

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated