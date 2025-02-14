Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

Embark on a fascinating journey through American history with a charter bus trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California. Departing from the John D. Spreckels Center on March 12 at 9 AM and returning at 6 PM, this trip offers a full day of exploration and discovery.

Your ticket includes roundtrip transportation and admission to the museum, where you’ll delve into the life and legacy of President Richard Nixon. Explore engaging exhibits, walk through his childhood home, step aboard his presidential helicopter, and admire the stunning rose garden and White House East Room replica.

Cost:

$90 for Coronado residents

$100 for non-residents

Be sure to bring a lunch and wear comfortable walking shoes to make the most of this enriching experience.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk 619-522-7343, 1019 Seventh Street.





