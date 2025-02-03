Monday, February 3, 2025
Robert Joseph Ady (1946-2024)

Bob Ady (1946-2024)

It is with sorrowful hearts that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Joseph Ady of Borrego Springs, California, age 77, on July 12, 2024.

Bob was born December 5, 1946, and baptized in Norfolk, VA, to then Lt. Howard P. Ady, Jr., USN and Beverly McMullen Ady.  The family had many orders including Navy Installations at or near the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland; Bermuda; Chevy Chase, Maryland; Del Mar, California; Millington, Tennessee; Orinda, California and several tours in Coronado, California, where he was Confirmed in Christ Episcopal Church.

A1965 graduate of Coronado High School (CHS), Bob lettered in varsity football as left tackle, and sang in the CHS Choir. He was a 1974 graduate of San Diego State University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education, Health & Human Sciences.

Bob had a wide-ranging career history starting as a car valet and bellman with the Hotel del Coronado.

A distinguished two-year Army Veteran, including all of 1968 in Vietnam in the U.S. Army, his decorations include: NDSM (National Defense Service Medal), EXPERT (M-16), VCM (Vietnam Campaign Medal), VSM (Vietnam Support Medal), and two O/S BARS (Overseas Bars – one for every six months).

Bob was a sworn prison officer guard for the County and City of Honolulu, Hawaii, and served as a Probation Officer, County of San Diego,  where he retired.

Bob enjoyed an active retirement in Borrego Springs, California, and was a longtime member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and an avid NFL fan.

He is survived by his former wife Joey’s two children Mike (and grandson) and Sydney (two grandsons), of San Diego, and his brothers Howard Ady, Las Vegas, Nevada and John Ady, Carlsbad, California.

Submitted by the family



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here.

